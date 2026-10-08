MacBook and iPad deals worth grabbing before they go out of stock in the Amazon sale

I checked the Apple deals to see which MacBooks and iPads make more sense at their current sale prices. (Apple) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Amazon’s biggest sale of the year has started, and many buyers check Apple products first for a good deal. This year, the MacBook Neo is back in stock with some attractive offers, while the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are also available at discounted prices. The deals aren't limited to laptops; iPads are also seeing price cuts during the sale, so it's a good time to check current prices before stock runs out. I have picked out the MacBook and iPad deals that caught my attention during the sale. Extra offers to check before you pay SBI card offer: Get a10% instant discount on eligible SBI Credit and Debit Card transactions.

Amazon Pay ICICI card: Prime members can get 5% cashback on Amazon purchases, while non-Prime members can get 3%.

No Cost EMI: Check eligible MacBook and iPad listings for No Cost EMI options.

Amazon Pay Later: Eligible purchases can get interest-free EMI options and applicable cashback.

Credit card offers: Check the product page for additional card-specific discounts before paying.

Cashback: Look for applicable cashback offers that can further reduce your effective purchase price.

The MacBook Neo has quickly become Apple’s best selling MacBook this year, but keeping it in stock has been a challenge. Since its launch, I have seen it go out of stock every few weeks, while price hikes have also affected its pricing. During this sale, however, you can get the MacBook Neo below its launch price. You can also bring the effective price down further with exchange and applicable bank offers, making this a deal worth checking if you have been waiting for this MacBook.

Specifications Display 13 inch Liquid Retina Processor A18 Pro Memory 8GB unified memory Storage 256GB SSD Camera 1080p FaceTime HD Features Apple Intelligence, Touch ID

2. Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The iPad Air with the M4 chip is currently available at ₹74,999, which makes it one of the most interesting iPad deals in the sale. The 11-inch model should particularly appeal to students who want a powerful tablet with a larger display and long battery life without moving up to the iPad Pro. It also makes sense for existing iPad users looking for a meaningful performance upgrade without spending Pro-level money.

Specifications Display 11 inch Liquid Retina Chip M4 Storage 128GB Camera 12MP front and rear Connectivity Wi Fi 7, Apple N1 Features Touch ID, all day battery life

If you want an iPad that can handle demanding work and also offers one of the best displays Apple puts on a tablet, the M5 iPad Pro is the one to look at. The 11 inch model is still compact enough to carry around, while the Ultra Retina XDR display makes it particularly interesting for watching HDR content and creative work. It is expensive, but the sale makes more sense for buyers who actually need the extra performance and display quality.

Specifications Display 11 inch Ultra Retina XDR Chip M5 Storage 256GB Camera 12MP front and rear Connectivity Wi Fi 7, Apple N1 Features LiDAR Scanner, Face ID, all day battery life

The M5 MacBook Air is the MacBook I would look at if you want something light and portable without compromising too much on performance. The 13.6-inch display is spacious enough for everyday work, while 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage give it a much more comfortable configuration than the base MacBook Air. For students, professionals and people who travel regularly with their laptop, this is a more versatile option if the budget allows.

Specifications Display 13.6 inch Liquid Retina Chip M5 Memory 16GB unified memory Storage 512GB SSD Camera 12MP Centre Stage Features Apple Intelligence, Touch ID

The 14 inch MacBook Pro is for people who need more than just a portable everyday laptop. Its M5 chip, 16GB memory and 1TB storage make it a much better fit for heavier workloads, while the Liquid Retina XDR display is a major step up if you work with photos, video or other visual content. I would not recommend spending extra on this model for basic office work, but for creators and professionals who can use the additional performance, it is worth considering during the sale.

Specifications Display 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR Chip M5 CPU 10 core GPU 10 core Memory 16GB unified memory Storage 1TB SSD

FAQs Which MacBook is worth buying during the sale? The MacBook Neo is worth considering for a lower budget, while the M5 MacBook Air is a better choice for more memory and storage. Is the MacBook Neo cheaper during the sale? Yes, the MacBook Neo is available below its launch price during the sale, with additional savings possible through eligible offers. Is the M4 iPad Air a good upgrade? Yes, especially if you want a powerful iPad with an 11 inch display and long battery life without paying Pro prices. Should I buy the M5 iPad Pro? Consider it if you need the stronger performance and Ultra Retina XDR display. For regular use, the iPad Air is more practical. Which MacBook is better for heavy workloads? The 14 inch MacBook Pro with M5 is the better choice for demanding professional and creative workloads.