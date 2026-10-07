10 Best steam-clean washing machines for allergies, delicate fabrics, and activewear

Best washing machines to buy in India for cleaning delicate clothes. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Once upon a time, washing machines just used to do basic cleaning work while paying no attention to the kind of stains and the fabrics being used. Over the years, washing machines got better and people using them using them got the option to select modes, such as delicate, blankets and more to help the machine differentiate between fabrics that need gentler cleaning and the ones that don't need the extra care. Modern washing machines go a step ahead. They can not only weigh the load but also sense the fabric and the stains to decide how to clean them the best and the amount of detergent to dispense. That said, not all washing machines clean the same way. If your washing machine is only getting clothes clean but doing little to protect delicate fabrics or tackle allergens, it may be time to look at models with a steam-clean or steam-wash function. For the unversed, steam can help loosen stubborn dirt, reduce odours and provide an additional hygiene-focused stage during washing, while gentler programs can be useful for delicate fabrics and activewear. For Indian households, this feature can be particularly useful if you regularly wash sportswear, gym clothes, baby clothes, innerwear or sensitive fabrics. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 offers If you have been putting off upgrading your washing machine, now would a good time to do so. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale begins at 12AM on October 8. During this sale, the company is offering a discount of up to 55% on the purchase of washing machines. This includes both top load and front load models. Additionally, the company is offering banking discounts along with no-cost EMI option to the buyers. So, here are top 10 washing machines that come with steam-clean feature for allergies, delicate fabrics, and activewear. Top 10 washing machines for cleaning delicate clothes

This Bosch washing machine is a 12Kg fully automatic front-load model designed for large households and fabric-conscious washing. Its built-in heater enables hot washes for improved stain and hygiene care, while dedicated Delicate and Wool programs help handle softer fabrics more gently. The SoftCare drum and paddles are designed to reduce friction on clothes, while AI ActiveWater+ adjusts water use based on the load.

Specifications Type Front-load Capacity 12 kg Type of Motor EcoSilence Drive brushless motor No. of wash programs 14 Special cleaning features Inbuilt heater, AI ActiveWater+, SoftCare drum and paddles, Delicate/Wool programmes, Steam Anti-Bacteria, AntiTangle, Anti-Wrinkle and Drum Descale Reasons to buy Good wash quality Good product quality Low noise Reason to avoid Some users complain of average service

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this washing machine for its wash quality and overall product quality. They also like its low-noise operations. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its wash quality and design.

2. LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This LG washing machine is an 8kg front-load model with a sleek middle black finish, touch controls and a stainless-steel drum. Its in-built heater works with Hygiene Steam to tackle allergens and stubborn dirt, while 6 Motion DD adjusts drum movements to suit different fabrics. Dedicated Hand/Wool and Delicates programs are particularly useful for softer clothes and sensitive fabrics. The Inverter Direct Drive motor is designed for quieter, low-vibration operation, while Wi-Fi connectivity adds remote monitoring through the LG ThinQ app.

Specifications Type Front-load Capacity 8 kg Type of Motor Inverter Direct Drive motor No. of wash programs 10 Special cleaning features In-built heater, Hygiene Steam, 6 Motion DD, Allergy Care, Delicates program, Hand/Wool program, Tub Clean, Crease Care Reasons to buy Good wash quality Low noise Reason to avoid Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this washing machine for its wash quality and overall product quality. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its wash quality.

This Samsung 12kg fully automatic front-load washing machine combines a spacious stainless steel drum with a sleek Inox finish. Its built-in heater powers the Hygiene Steam cycle, which helps remove up to 99.9% of germs and allergens. AI EcoBubble technology creates bubbles that help detergent penetrate fabrics. It comes with dedicated Wool/Delicates and Less Microfiber cycles, which offers versatile fabric care, while its Digital Inverter motor and Wi-Fi connectivity add everyday convenience.

Specifications Type Front-load Capacity 12 kg Type of Motor Inverter Direct Drive motor No. of wash programs 14 Special cleaning features Built-in heater, Hygiene Steam, AI EcoBubble, Wool/Delicates cycle, Less Microfiber cycle, Drum Clean+ Reasons to buy Good quality Good features Value for money Reason to avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality and excellent value for money, with positive feedback about its features. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its overall quality and features.

This Whirlpool washing machine is an 8kg front-load model with a sleek Midnight Grey finish, stainless-steel drum and built-in heater. Its Steam Technology and 100+ Tough Stain removal help tackle stubborn dirt, while 6th Sense SoftMove adapts washing movements to different fabrics. The dedicated Woolens and Delicate programs are useful for gentler clothing care, while Fresh Care helps keep clothes fresh after washing.

Specifications Type Front-load Capacity 8 kg Type of Motor Intellisense Inverter Motor No. of wash programs 15 Special cleaning features Steam Technology, in-built heater, 100+ Tough Stain removal, 6th Sense SoftMove, Fresh Care, Baby Care, Drum Clean Reasons to buy Good cleaning performance Low noise level Good quality Reason to avoid Some users complain of average service

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the washing machine's quality and cleaning performance, noting it washes clothes very well and is self-cleaning, while also appreciating its quiet operation. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and low noise operations.

This IFB washing machine combines a clean white design with a 7kg front-load drum, in-built heater and Eco Inverter motor. Its DeepClean technology, PowerSteam and Steam Refresh options are designed for hygienic, effective fabric care, while Cradle Wash gently handles delicate garments. Its dedicated Wool, Delicate and Baby Care programs add flexibility for sensitive fabrics. Additionally, Aqua Energie helps detergent work effectively in hard water.

Specifications Type Front-load Capacity 7 kg Type of Motor Eco Inverter Motor No. of wash programs 21 Special cleaning features In-built heater, DeepClean Technology, PowerSteam, Steam Refresh, Cradle Wash, Aqua Energie, Delicate, Wool, Baby Care, Anti-Allergen and Tub Clean Reasons to buy Good cleaning performance Low noise level Good quality Reason to avoid Too many programs can make it confusing to use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the washing machine's quality and cleaning performance. They also like its wash programs and durability. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and low noise operations.

This IFB washing machine is a 7.5kg fully automatic top-load washing machine in Mystic Silver. It comes with a in-built heater and Power Steam technology. Its dual-stage steam cycle helps loosen dirt, reduce wrinkles and keep clothes soft, while hot washing reaches 60°C. For delicate garments, dedicated Delicates and Baby Wear programs, along with the Crescent Moon Drum, are designed for gentler fabric handling.

Specifications Type Top-load Capacity 7.5 kg Type of Motor Eco Inverter Motor No. of wash programs 10 Special cleaning features In-built heater, Power Steam, DeepClean technology, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Delicates, Baby Wear, StainFighter, Hygiene/Anti-allergen, Auto Tub Clean Reasons to buy Good cleaning performance Low noise level Good features Reason to avoid Features can be confusing to learn

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the washing machine's quality and cleaning performance. They also like its quiet operations. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance.

This LG washing machine combines an Onyx Black finish with an 8kg stainless-steel drum, Smart Inverter motor and in-built heater. Its Steam Wash uses heated water to help remove allergens and bacteria, while the Gentle Wool/Saree program is designed for delicate fabrics. TurboDrum and Jet Spray+ target stubborn dirt and detergent residue, while Hard Water Wash helps tackle mineral-heavy water.

Specifications Type Top-load Capacity 8 kg Type of Motor Smart Inverter Motor No. of wash programs 8 Special cleaning features In-built heater, Steam Wash, TurboWash, TurboDrum, Jet Spray+, Stain Clean, Hard Water Wash, Tub Clean, Gentle Wool/Saree cycle Reasons to buy Good wash quality Durable design Reason to avoid Spin cycle can be louder

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine's wash quality good. They also like its durable design. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance.

The Whirlpool Magic Clean PRO SW 7.5 combines a Midnight Grey finish with a stainless-steel drum, 7.5kg capacity and in-built heater. Its StainWash technology targets up to 50 tough stains, while three hot-water modes help tackle stubborn and older dirt. For delicate garments, the machine offers fabric-friendly wash options alongside Spiro Wash technology. Hard Water Wash, ZPF technology, Express Wash and Auto Tub Clean add practicality.

Specifications Type Top-load Capacity 7.5 kg Type of Motor NA No. of wash programs 12 Special cleaning features In-built heater, StainWash, up to 50 tough-stain removal, 3 hot-water modes, Hard Water Wash, Spiro Wash, Auto Tub Clean, ZPF Technology, Express Wash Reasons to buy Good cleaning performance Value for money Reason to avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine's wash quality good. They also consider it value for money. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance.

This Godrej washing machine features a sleek Glacial Grey finish, 8kg capacity and stainless-steel Acu Wash Drum. Its in-built heater enables hot-water washing for tougher stains, while the Acu Wash Drum uses a gentle scrubbing action designed to clean clothes without being overly harsh on fabrics. Dedicated Delicate and Quick wash options add flexibility for sensitive garments.

Specifications Type Top-load Capacity 8 kg Type of Motor NA No. of wash programs 10 Special cleaning features In-built heater, AI-powered wash, Acu Wash Drum, Quadra Steel Pulsator, Zero Pressure Technology, Magic Lint Filter, Auto Tub Clean, Delicate wash Reasons to buy Ease of use Good quality Good cleaning performance Reason to avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, easy to use, and consider it good value for money. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance.

The Godrej fully automatic top-load washing machine combines a durable stainless-steel drum with an in-built heater and GermShield Technology for hygienic laundry. Its heater can raise water temperature to 60°C, while the smart wash algorithm is designed to remove germs, bacteria and allergens. For delicate clothes, the machine offers a dedicated Delicate program and gentle wash action to minimise fabric stress. Fuzzy Logic automatically adjusts washing parameters according to the load, while Auto Tub Clean, Quick Wash and Zero Pressure Technology add everyday convenience.

Specifications Type Top-load Capacity 8 kg Type of Motor NA No. of wash programs 10 Special cleaning features In-built heater, GermShield Technology, 60°C hot wash, Delicate program, Fuzzy Logic, Auto Tub Clean, Quick Wash, Zero Pressure Technology Reasons to buy Good fabric cleaning Easy to use Reason to avoid Consumes more water

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine to be of good quality, easy to use, and consider it good value for money. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and good design. Top features of the best washing machines in India MODEL LOAD TYPE TYPE CAPACITY Bosch 12 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine Front Load Fully automatic 12Kg LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load Fully automatic 8Kg Samsung Smart Choice Smart Choice 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load Fully automatic 12Kg Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Supreme Care Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine Front Load Fully automatic 8Kg IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, 9 Swirl Wash, Steam Refresh, Eco Inverter Motor, WiFi Enabled, DeepClean Ai Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load Fully automatic 7Kg IFB 7.5 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Deepclean Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load Fully automatic 7.5Kg LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Wi-Fi, Turbowash, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load Fully automatic 8Kg Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Magic Clean PRO Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load Fully automatic 7.5Kg Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star with 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load Fully automatic 8Kg Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Rating Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load Fully automatic 8Kg Similar articles for you From Sony and JBL to Samsung, these soundbars are getting major festive-season discounts LG vs Samsung 55-inch TVs: Which one should you pick when prices drop in the Amazon sale? Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts tonight: Find top laptop deals from HP, Dell, ASUS and Lenovo for work, study and more

FAQs for buying a washing machine in India Which type of washing machine is best in India? Front-load washing machines are generally better if you prioritise wash quality, water efficiency and gentle fabric care. Fully automatic top-load machines are easier to load, usually more affordable and offer shorter cycles. Front load vs top load washing machine: which is better? A front loader is generally preferable for better fabric care, lower water consumption and stronger stain removal. A top loader makes more sense if you want easier loading, faster cycles and a lower purchase price. Is a fully automatic washing machine better than a semi-automatic one? For convenience, yes. A fully automatic machine completes washing, rinsing and spinning without requiring you to move clothes between tubs. Is an inverter motor worth buying in a washing machine? Yes, particularly if you use the machine frequently. Inverter motors can vary their speed according to the load and are generally designed to operate more quietly and efficiently than conventional motors. What is the ideal washing machine for delicate clothes? If you frequently wash silk sarees, woollens, chiffon, embroidered clothes or other delicate fabrics, a front-load machine with dedicated Delicate, Wool or Gentle programmes is generally a better choice.