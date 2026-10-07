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From Sony and JBL to Samsung, these soundbars are getting major festive-season discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live for Prime members and starts for everyone on October 8. Here are five soundbars with major price cuts to consider.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026, 19:00:31 IST
By Sparsh Sharma
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Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode)View Details...

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JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)View Details...

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Samsung 300 W 2.1 ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual:X | Bass Boost | 3D surround sound | HDMI ARC | Optical In | Bluetooth | USB Music Playback | Wireless Subwoofer (HW-B45EF/XL, Titan Black)View Details...

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Zebronics Juke Bar 9330 500W Soundbar 2026 Launch, 16.51cm Wireless Subwoofer, Triple Drivers, Dolby Audio, 3.1CH, BT v5.3, HDMI ARC, LED Display, Remote Control, Volume/Media Control, Wall MountableView Details...

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boAt Aavante 2.1 2450, 240W Signature Sound, 2.1-Channel with Wireless Subwoofer, BT v5.4, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Back)View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Sony, JBL, Samsung, Zebronics and boAt soundbars are among the models seeing massive festive-season price reductions on Amazon. (JBL )
Sony, JBL, Samsung, Zebronics and boAt soundbars are among the models seeing massive festive-season price reductions on Amazon. (JBL )

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale is now live for Prime members and will open to all users from 12am on October 8. The e-commerce platform is offering discounts across home appliances and electronics, with soundbars among the categories seeing some massive price reductions. We have shortlisted five models from Sony, JBL, Samsung, Zebronics and boAt that are currently listed at lower prices than their respective MRP or earlier selling prices. The selection ranges from Sony's 5.1-channel home theatre system and JBL's Dolby Atmos soundbar to more affordable 2.1-channel options from Samsung and boAt. However, a large discount alone does not make a soundbar a good buy, so it is worth checking the channel configuration, subwoofer, connectivity and audio formats before placing an order.

Sony's HT-S40R is built for buyers who want genuine 5.1-channel surround sound rather than a soundbar trying to simulate rear audio. The system combines a three-channel soundbar, separate subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, with 600W total output and Dolby Digital support. HDMI ARC, optical, analogue and Bluetooth connectivity give it flexibility with older and newer TVs, although the subwoofer itself is wired.

Specifications

Channels
5.1ch
Total power output
600 W
Subwoofer
Wired
Bluetooth
Version 5.0
HDMI
Input/Output: 0/1 (ARC)

Reasons to buy

...

Physical rear speakers provide a more complete surround setup

...

600W output is suited to movie-heavy home theatre use

...

Multiple TV connection options, including HDMI ARC and optical

Reason to avoid

...

Subwoofer is wired rather than wireless

...

HDMI is ARC, not eARC

Why should you choose this product?

The HT-S40R's main advantage is its real 5.1-channel arrangement with dedicated rear speakers. It suits buyers who want physical surround sound for movies and television rather than relying entirely on virtual surround processing.

2. JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W)

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The JBL Cinema SB590 is a 3.1-channel soundbar aimed at buyers who want stronger TV audio without adding rear speakers. Its 440W system includes a dedicated centre channel, Virtual Dolby Atmos and a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer. HDMI eARC and HDMI input add flexibility, while Bluetooth handles wireless music playback. The low-profile bar should also sit neatly beneath most TVs.

Specifications

Sound system
3.1 channel
Total speaker power output
440W
Subwoofer
6.5-inch wireless subwoofer
Audio
Virtual Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
HDMI, HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth

Reasons to buy

...

Dedicated centre channel is useful for dialogue-heavy content

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Wireless subwoofer allows more flexible placement

...

HDMI eARC supports higher-quality TV audio connections

Reason to avoid

...

No dedicated rear speakers are included

...

Virtual Dolby Atmos is not the same as a full physical Atmos speaker layout

Why should you choose this product?

The SB590 is a strong fit for buyers who want a simple 3.1 setup with a dedicated centre channel, wireless subwoofer and Virtual Dolby Atmos. It offers a cleaner alternative to a multi-speaker surround system.

Samsung's HW-B45EF/XL is a 2.1-channel soundbar system with a wireless subwoofer and 300W output. It supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, while Bass Boost, Adaptive Sound, Voice Enhance and Game Mode give users several ways to tune the presentation. HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth cover the basics, making it a relatively straightforward upgrade for a TV setup.

Specifications

Channels
2.1
Total output
300 W
Subwoofer
Wireless
Audio
Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth, USB

Reasons to buy

...

Wireless subwoofer adds flexibility to the setup

...

DTS Virtual:X creates a wider perceived soundstage

...

Voice Enhance and Adaptive Sound are useful for different types of content

Reason to avoid

...

2.1-channel configuration lacks dedicated rear speakers

...

HDMI connection is ARC rather than eARC

...

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Why should you choose this product?

Samsung's appeal here is simplicity. The HW-B45EF/XL combines a wireless subwoofer with virtual surround processing and useful sound modes, making it suitable for buyers upgrading from basic TV speakers without wanting a multi-speaker system.

The Zebronics Juke Bar 9330 pushes output higher while retaining a relatively straightforward 3.1-channel configuration. It delivers 500W RMS through three soundbar drivers and a 16.51cm wireless subwoofer, with Dolby Audio and Bluetooth 5.3 onboard. HDMI ARC, optical, USB and AUX cover most common connections. The LED display and wall-mountable design also keep everyday operation fairly simple.

Specifications

Channels
Real 3.1CH
Total output
500W
Subwoofer
16.51cm wireless
Bluetooth
v5.3
Connectivity
TV ARC, Optical IN, USB, AUX

Reasons to buy

...

500W output gives it plenty of headroom for movies and music

...

Wireless subwoofer keeps placement more flexible

...

Wide selection of wired connectivity options

Reason to avoid

...

HDMI connectivity is ARC rather than eARC

...

No dedicated rear speakers

Why should you choose this product?

The Juke Bar 9330 stands out for its 500W output and wireless subwoofer at a more accessible end of the soundbar market. It is worth considering for buyers prioritising loud, bass-heavy home entertainment.

The boAt Aavante 2.1 2450 is the most budget-focused option here, pairing a 240W RMS soundbar with a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer. The system supports Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, optical, AUX and USB, while Music, Movie, News and 3D modes offer different sound profiles. A wall-mount kit is included, and the soundbar also allows bass and treble adjustment through its remote.

Specifications

Channels
2.1
Output power
240W RMS
Subwoofer
6.5-inch wireless
Bluetooth
v5.4
Connectivity
HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, USB

Reasons to buy

...

Wireless subwoofer provides more placement flexibility

...

Multiple EQ modes let users adjust the sound for different content

...

Broad connectivity covers TVs, phones and other common sources

Reason to avoid

...

2.1-channel setup has no dedicated rear speakers

...

HDMI connection is ARC rather than eARC

...

240W output is lower than the higher-powered systems in this list

Why should you choose this product?

The Aavante 2.1 2450 is aimed at buyers who want a noticeable step up from TV speakers without spending heavily. Its wireless subwoofer, multiple inputs and adjustable EQ modes give the budget setup useful flexibility.

Soundbar price drop: 5 models compared

Soundbar

Channel configuration

Subwoofer

Key feature

Sony HT-S40R5.1chWiredWireless rear speakers
JBL Cinema SB5903.1 channel6.5-inch wirelessVirtual Dolby Atmos
Samsung HW-B45EF/XL2.1WirelessDTS Virtual:X
Zebronics Juke Bar 9330Real 3.1CH16.51cm wireless500W output
boAt Aavante 2.1 24502.16.5-inch wireless240W RMS

Factors to consider when buying a soundbar during a sale

  • Channel configuration: A 2.1 soundbar is generally simpler, while 3.1 systems add a dedicated centre channel. If you want physical surround sound, look for systems with rear speakers such as the Sony HT-S40R.
  • Subwoofer: A dedicated subwoofer can make a substantial difference to bass-heavy films and music. Check whether it is wireless, and remember that wireless does not mean it operates without a power connection.
  • HDMI connectivity: HDMI ARC is enough for many basic TV setups, while eARC offers greater bandwidth and is more useful with compatible high-quality audio formats.
  • Room size: Higher output and larger subwoofers can be useful in bigger rooms, but a compact 2.1 or 3.1 system may make more sense in a bedroom or smaller living room.

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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts tonight: Find top laptop deals from HP, Dell, ASUS and Lenovo for work, study and more

Soan Papdi can stay in the box this year; these five gadgets under 5,000 are worth gifting instead

FAQs
A dedicated subwoofer can deliver deeper bass and give movies, music and games more impact. However, it also requires additional space and a power connection.
A 3.1 system adds a dedicated centre channel, which can help with dialogue. A 2.1 system is generally simpler and can be sufficient for smaller rooms.
Yes. Wireless normally refers to the audio connection between the soundbar and subwoofer. The subwoofer still needs to be connected to mains power.
Not necessarily. Dolby Atmos can add a sense of height and spatial positioning, but channel configuration, speaker design, room size and the quality of the source also affect the experience.
Check the exact model, channel configuration, subwoofer type, HDMI specification, included speakers and final checkout price. Also compare the sale price with the manufacturer's MRP and recent prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
  • Sparsh Sharma
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sparsh Sharma

    Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More

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