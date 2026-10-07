Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live for Prime members: Here are top deals on laptops, tablets, speakers, more

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
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It's that time of the year again. Festive season is here. Ahead of the festive season, Amazon is hosting the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale in India, which will go live for all users at 12AM on October 8. However, Prime members got exclusive access to special deals and discounts starting at 12AM on October 7. These deals and discounts are available on all major electronic devices categories including laptops, tablets, speakers, earbuds and more.
Interested buyers can get discounts of up to 70% on various electronic devices during this sale. So, if you have been waiting to upgrade your laptop or speaker, this could be a good time to do so. It is worth mentioning that in addition to discounts on specific categories, Amazon is also offering bank offers, no-cost EMI options, exchange bonuses and cashback offers on the purchase of various electronic. Here are the top deals on all the major categories that you need to check out
Bank offers at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
- Amazon India is offering an instant discount of 10% on purchases made using SBI debit and credit cards and credit card EMI options.
- It is also offering 5% cashback on purchases made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.
- Additionally, Amazon is offering a 10% cashback on EMI transactions done using Amazon Pay Later.
- Lastly, Prime members are getting an extra ₹250 cashback on various devices during this sale
Laptops are getting a 50% discount
Amazon is offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of laptops during the ongoing sale. This includes both gaming laptops and regular laptops. In addition to the category discount, Amazon is offering a 10% discount on credit card EMI transactions via SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL, BOB, IDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and IndusInd Bank and a 7.5% discount on credit card EMI transactions via DBS, Kotak Mahindra and HSBC Bank. Additionally, buyers get access to exchange bonuses up to ₹25,000 and a no-cost EMI option.
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Tablets are getting a 40% discount
Amazon is offering a discount of up to 40% on the purchase of tablets during the ongoing sale. Buyers can save more using a no-cost EMI option and an exchange bonuses up to ₹36,000. The company is also offering cashback offers to the buyers.
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Headphones and earbuds are getting a 70% discount
Coming to hearables, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of earbuds and headphones during its Great Indian Festival sale. This includes both wired and wireless models. As a part of the early deals, the company is offering 75% off on the purchase of select models. Additionally, the company is offering no-cost EMI option to the buyers.
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Smartwatches are getting a 80% discount
Coming to wearables, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 80% on the purchase of smartwatches and fitness trackers during its Great Indian Festival sale. Additionally, the company is offering no-cost EMI option to the buyers along with an exchange bonuses up to ₹16,000. Buyers can save more using cashback offers on the purchase of these smartwatches.
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Monitors get a 50% discount
Similarly, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 50% on the purchase of monitors during the Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. These discounts are available on monitors by popular brands, which includes Acer, Dell, BenQ, LG, Samsung and more. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and special coupons that are available on the purchase of specific devices.
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Home audio devices get a 70% discount
Lastly, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of home audio devices during the Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. This includes soundbars and speakers across price points. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and cashback offers that are available during this sale.
FAQs for buying electronic devices during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026
It will begin at 12AM on October 8.
Prime members will get exclusive access to special deals at 12AM on October 7.
Yes, Prime members will get an extra 10% off during the sale?
Yes, no-cost EMI option is available for the purchase of various electronic devices during the sale.
There is no end date mentioned for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale yet.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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