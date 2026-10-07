Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live for Prime members: Here are top deals on laptops, tablets, speakers, more

Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin for Prime members on October 7. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less It's that time of the year again. Festive season is here. Ahead of the festive season, Amazon is hosting the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale in India, which will go live for all users at 12AM on October 8. However, Prime members got exclusive access to special deals and discounts starting at 12AM on October 7. These deals and discounts are available on all major electronic devices categories including laptops, tablets, speakers, earbuds and more.

Interested buyers can get discounts of up to 70% on various electronic devices during this sale. So, if you have been waiting to upgrade your laptop or speaker, this could be a good time to do so. It is worth mentioning that in addition to discounts on specific categories, Amazon is also offering bank offers, no-cost EMI options, exchange bonuses and cashback offers on the purchase of various electronic. Here are the top deals on all the major categories that you need to check out

Bank offers at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - Amazon India is offering an instant discount of 10% on purchases made using SBI debit and credit cards and credit card EMI options.

- It is also offering 5% cashback on purchases made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

- Additionally, Amazon is offering a 10% cashback on EMI transactions done using Amazon Pay Later.

- Lastly, Prime members are getting an extra ₹250 cashback on various devices during this sale