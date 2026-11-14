Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated $500,000 to Water First in 2022; its 2026 class had eight certified Indigenous water operators

For communities that have their own drinking water facilities, skilled personnel can be as vital as the actual facilities. It was the reason behind the $500,000 donation that actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, made to the Canadian non-profit Water First Education & Training Inc. On March 24, 2022, in its official statement, Water First announced that the contribution would help train Indigenous youth and young adults who could be potential operators of water treatment facilities and environmental water science technicians. A $500,000 donation from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively helped Water First expand training for Indigenous youth. (Getty Images via AFP)

Four years later, eight Indigenous interns had completed their studies through a drinking water internship program offered by Water First in collaboration with the Association of Kenora and Rainy River Communities (AKRC) and Big Island First Nation. A May 21, 2026, press release from Water First stated that the interns were part of a 15-month training program that consisted of more than 2,000 hours of practical work and four tests needed to become water operators.

The donation made in 2022 was meant to enhance several components of the Water First organization. The contribution was designed to help Indigenous youth develop the knowledge and skills needed to find employment in water treatment and water science. Reynolds and Lively said they would appreciate any education and training that would help people build skills to protect their drinking water and nearby water bodies.

Training to enhance local capacity According to Water First, the organization collaborates with community leaders from Indigenous communities to create educational programs according to their needs. The communities have varied water-related problems that can be related to treatment facilities, source water quality, or a lack of qualified personnel to manage them. Training local people can help to resolve these problems by employing people locally.

The 2026 internship was created with the participation of AKRC and the Big Island First Nation. Over 15 months, the graduates completed practical training and coursework, along with four examinations required for certification. This program equips the participants for careers in drinking water treatment and also offers a pathway into environmental water-related professions.

Each graduate completed more than 2,000 hours of on-the-job training, according to the organization. Across its various internship programs, Water First reported that 73 interns from 47 Indigenous communities had graduated by 2026. These figures cover all its internship programs rather than just the cohort with AKRC and Big Island First Nation.

For the participating communities, training local operators was also a way to sustain water services over the long term. Rhonda Nash, AKRC’s operations director, has noted that there were five member First Nations involved in the project, including seven different communities, with two being remote. These communities needed certified operators from their own populations to manage their water systems.