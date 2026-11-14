Chips, AI, and factories: Jaishankar’s blueprint to navigate unpredictable world

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday laid out a multi-tier blueprint for how India was navigating an increasingly fractured global order, asserting that India must make up for lost ground in traditional manufacturing while racing ahead in frontier technologies. Jaishankar spoke to R Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

The minister said domestic economic initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, were not merely economic policies, but "the building blocks of a foreign policy."

He was speaking to R Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. The theme of this year's summit is "New Rules. New Realities."

Jaishankar said India had laid a very solid foundation over the last decade but stressed that it had "missed the manufacturing bus" in the past. Jaishankar pointed to the period from the 1960s to the 1990s as "lost decades," noting that even the 1991–92 reforms served only as a "partial correction."