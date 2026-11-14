Manish Malhotra serves Indian regal style in Dubai dressed in classic bandhgala suit and 3 statement diamond brooches

Manish Malhotra was among the many stars who attended the 2026 Vogue Arabia Ball in Dubai last night, November 13. The Indian designer chose a classic black bandhgala from his own label for the occasion. Let's decode what Manish wore: Also Read | Mckenna Grace brings Mockingjays to The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping fan event in Mexico with shimmering sculptural gown On November 14, the designer posted pictures from the ball on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you for a fun and a glam night…@mrarnaut @…In classic black bandhgala @manishmalhotraworld with a painting-like ombré drape and intricate #mmbrooch.” The post features photos of Manish in the ensemble, him hanging out with friends at the event, a sneak peek from inside the ball, and more. A classic bandhgala moment Bringing Indian textile and sartorial traditions on a global red carpet, the classic black bandhgala suit Manish Malhotra chose for the occasion features a velvet-textured blazer decked with ornate metal buttons right up front. The sleek shawl lapels of the jacket, are accentuated with a bandhgala neckline, full sleeves, textured cuff buttons, padded shoulders, and a tailored fit, adding to its regal charm.

Manish paired the jacket with a crew-neck black T-shirt and greyish-black, satin-silk pants featuring a flared silhouette, a floor-grazing hem length, and a high-rise waist. He completed the look with an ombré chiffon drape placed over her shoulders to add some dual-toned fluidity to the look. For jewellery, the designer picked statement pieces from his brand itself. He chose three diamond-encrusted brooches, with two featuring priceless ruby gemstones to add a touch of colour. A lion-shaped brooch stole the show. 'Art is being yourself'