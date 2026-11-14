Manish Malhotra serves Indian regal style in Dubai dressed in classic bandhgala suit and 3 statement diamond brooches
Manish Malhotra attended the Vogue Arabia Ball in Dubai wearing a black bandhgala from his own label, paired with an ombré drape and statement jewellery.
Manish Malhotra was among the many stars who attended the 2026 Vogue Arabia Ball in Dubai last night, November 13. The Indian designer chose a classic black bandhgala from his own label for the occasion. Let's decode what Manish wore:
Also Read | Mckenna Grace brings Mockingjays to The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping fan event in Mexico with shimmering sculptural gown
On November 14, the designer posted pictures from the ball on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you for a fun and a glam night…@mrarnaut @…In classic black bandhgala @manishmalhotraworld with a painting-like ombré drape and intricate #mmbrooch.” The post features photos of Manish in the ensemble, him hanging out with friends at the event, a sneak peek from inside the ball, and more.
A classic bandhgala moment
Bringing Indian textile and sartorial traditions on a global red carpet, the classic black bandhgala suit Manish Malhotra chose for the occasion features a velvet-textured blazer decked with ornate metal buttons right up front. The sleek shawl lapels of the jacket, are accentuated with a bandhgala neckline, full sleeves, textured cuff buttons, padded shoulders, and a tailored fit, adding to its regal charm.
Manish paired the jacket with a crew-neck black T-shirt and greyish-black, satin-silk pants featuring a flared silhouette, a floor-grazing hem length, and a high-rise waist. He completed the look with an ombré chiffon drape placed over her shoulders to add some dual-toned fluidity to the look.
For jewellery, the designer picked statement pieces from his brand itself. He chose three diamond-encrusted brooches, with two featuring priceless ruby gemstones to add a touch of colour. A lion-shaped brooch stole the show.
'Art is being yourself'
Vogue Arabia also posted a video of Manish from the ball. Describing his look, the designer said, “My look is simple, classic. It's me. And I think art is in being yourself as well. For me, my art is what I do, what I make. It's almost like a painting, right? It's a canvas with beautiful shades. Jewellery that is designed by me.”
Favourite Bollywood film and AI
In the interview, the designer was also asked to reveal his favourite Bollywood film, to which he said, “Oh my God, my favourite Bollywood films are many. But I would say Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… would be a film that I love designing for the most. And actually, there are many more.”
As for his opinion on AI and art, he shared, “I think in the world of AI and artisans, and a lot of handcrafted artisans, today is a world where they will coexist. You have to have AI. You have to progress with everything that's happening, and you also have to preserve your art and craft.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.