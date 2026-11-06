Nita Ambani's diamond ear cuffs and sheer crystal blouse are the real stars of her chic Manish Malhotra Diwali party look

Diwali season in Mumbai has become an occasion for high-profile festive dressing, and Nita Ambani has, in recent years, emerged as one of its most closely watched figures. Also read | Nita Ambani wears handwoven Ramavali saree, highlighting the spiritual and artistic heritage of Banaras at Reliance Deepawali Utsav

At fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party at his Mumbai residence on November 5, the guest list included Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, among others. Yet, when the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation arrived with her sister, attention turned to her.

Nita Ambani's Diwali party look was custom-designed by Manish Malhotra himself, and you can tell. This wasn't a last-minute pick from the rack. This was a full-on festive couture moment. Manish even shared a closer look on Instagram, calling it an effort created with 'lots of love, celebrating the beauty and grandeur of Indian festive dressing'.

First, let's talk about that saree Nita Ambani wore a vibrant fuchsia pink saree. The satin caught the light with every single move, which is exactly what you want when you're walking into a room full of cameras and Bollywood royalty. But it's the details that take it from pretty to pretty special. The borders have delicate gold lacework scalloping, and then there are those multi-hued Swarovski embellishments scattered across it. In photos, it looks like the saree is literally shimmering in different colours.