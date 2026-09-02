Designer Manish Malhotra’s secret to looking young at 59 is surprisingly simple | Interview

If you have ever paused at a velvet sherwani or a sequinned saree on the silver screen, chances are you were looking at the work of Manish Malhotra. For over three decades, the fashion designer, known for his eponymous luxury label, has defined modern Bollywood glamour, dressing everyone from top film stars to Met Gala guests. Also read | Manish Malhotra’s Met Gala 2026 look is a heartfelt tribute to his ‘work family’ with cape featuring karigars’ names In December 2026, he will turn 60. He does not look it — nor does he operate like it. His days still begin early, end late, and are filled with shows, events, fittings, global travel and film sets. His stamina has become part of his mystique. So what actually sustains it? In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Manish Malhotra offers a rare, honest look at his wellness philosophy — one that has little to do with strict diets or punishing workouts, and everything to do with passion, simple daily rituals and human connection. His 'greatest source of energy' In an industry obsessed with hyper-specific diets and workouts, his wellness approach is refreshingly old-school — when asked what stays on his plate to fuel his relentless schedule, he does not list macros: "Honestly, I love what I do so much that my energy doesn't really come from a particular plate." "It comes from the excitement of waking up and going to work. I genuinely look forward to going to the office. I'm usually one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave because there is always something new happening, something new to create. Of course, I believe in eating well and taking care of myself, but for me, the greatest source of energy is my passion for my work. When you truly love what you do, it never really feels like work," he adds. It is a theme he returns to often. For the fashion designer, food is not fuel in the clinical sense — it is comfort, memory and grounding. "For me, nothing beats simple home-cooked food. After a long week, especially when I've been travelling, I just want to come home, sit with my family and friends, eat something I love and relax. I don't think comfort has to be complicated. Sometimes it's just good food and good company," he says.

'Looking good is really a result of feeling good' While his relationship with food is rooted in simplicity, his relationship with fitness has evolved. The Manish Malhotra who burned the candle at both ends in his twenties and thirties is now a man who treats his body as his primary instrument: "I'm working on getting back into a consistent fitness routine because I believe health has to be a priority." He adds, "Earlier in life, you don't think about it as much, but over time you realise that your body is what allows you to keep doing what you love. Today, my focus is just on feeling healthy and energetic. I genuinely believe that when you take care of yourself and feel good from within, it naturally reflects on your appearance. Looking good is really a result of feeling good." The cornerstone of that routine is a walk. "Even when I'm travelling, I don't miss my morning walks. In fact, I love exploring a new city early in the morning, when everything is quiet, and you get to see a completely different side of it. For me, that walk is non-negotiable. It gives me some time to myself, clears my head and sets the energy for the day. Whether I'm in London, Paris or anywhere else in the world, I always try to start my day with a walk," he says. That habit is now being supplemented by something more structured. "I have always enjoyed my early morning walks, and now I try to be consistent with my home gym, at least five days a week. It really helps me start my day with the right energy," he adds. For him, the company he keeps really matters Ask the designer about his youthful energy, and he will point less to collagen and more to conversation. He shares that he has deliberately kept his circle porous and intergenerational: "I think a big part of feeling young is the people you surround yourself with. I have friends from every generation, and I genuinely love that. Spending time with Janhvi and Khushi, for example, brings such a different energy into my life. They keep me connected to what is new, what is happening and how the younger generation sees the world. I think that curiosity and openness keep you young. You have to keep learning, keep evolving and, most importantly, keep enjoying life." For Manish, who has mentored and dressed actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor from their earliest public appearances, that exchange is reciprocal. He gives them an archive; they give him a new lens.

He likes to protect his peace Fashion does not have an off-season anymore. There are wedding seasons, couture weeks, film releases, and international appearances. Burnout is endemic. Manish's strategy for protecting his peace is less about escape and more about reframing: "I've always believed that every challenge is an opportunity to learn." He explains, "Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, when everything stopped, I chose to see it as a moment to pause, reflect and rethink where I wanted to take my work. That period gave me clarity and opened new creative directions. I think protecting your peace comes from learning to embrace change rather than resisting it." The designer is also intentional about physical boundaries. In a world that is always online, his home remains sacred: "I don't think our industry ever completely switches off, but I do make a conscious effort to create moments that belong only to me." He adds, "My home is incredibly special to me. It's where I feel most at peace, and it's where I recharge. Whenever I can, I like to disconnect from the noise and simply spend time in that space because it gives me perspective." Morning rituals and the art of letting go Manish's mornings are choreographed with the same precision as his fashion shows, but with opposite intent — to slow down before the rush begins: "I've always cherished my mornings because they're the quietest part of my day," he says, adding, "I wake up early, splash my face with cold water, take a cold shower and then sit down with a cup of tea. I usually listen to a spiritual chant or something calming before the day begins. I don't like rushing straight into work. Those few quiet moments help me clear my mind, recharge and prepare for everything that's ahead." That calm is essential for what comes after a show, when adrenaline crashes, and critique begins. While designers often linger on applause or reviews, Manish has trained himself to look forward. "I'm incredibly grateful for those moments, but I've always believed that fashion is about evolving. Once a collection is presented, my mind naturally starts thinking about what's next. Going back home helps me reconnect with myself," he shares.