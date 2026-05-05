Manish Malhotra’s Met Gala 2026 look is a heartfelt tribute to his ‘work family’ with cape featuring karigars’ names

Manish Malhotra transformed the Met Gala 2026 red carpet into a tribute to Indian craftsmanship, arriving in a striking bandhgala and embroidered cape that carried the names and signatures of the artisans behind his atelier. Manish Malhotra's Met Gala look celebrates Mumbai's artisans and Indian craftsmanship. (Instagram/@manishmalhotra05)

For his second consecutive Met appearance, the designer moved beyond fashion spectacle to spotlight the often-unseen hands that bring couture to life, turning his ensemble into a powerful celebration of Mumbai, memory, and collective artistry. (Also read: Heidi Klum’s living marble statue look at Met Gala 2026 reminds fans of Hrithik Roshan’s iconic Dhoom 2 museum disguise )

Manish Malhotra celebrates Indian craftsmanship at Met Gala Dressed in a classic Indian bandhgala layered with a dramatic embroidered cape, the designer used fashion’s biggest stage to honour the hands that have helped shape his couture legacy over the decades.

The cape featured the names and signatures of artisans from his atelier, many of whom have worked alongside him for years, transforming the ensemble into not just couture but a deeply personal tribute to craftsmanship and collaboration.

Taking to Instagram, Manish shared a series of photographs from the Met Gala red carpet along with a heartfelt note about the inspiration behind the look. He wrote, “Fashion is Art/ Artisan. Our atelier at The Met.”