Heidi Klum’s living marble statue look at Met Gala 2026 reminds fans of Hrithik Roshan’s iconic Dhoom 2 museum disguise

This year, Klum fully leaned into wearable art, stepping out in a custom Mike Marino creation that turned her into what looked like a living marble statue. The gown featured a stone-like, sculpted finish that gave her the illusion of being carved from classical marble, while even her face was covered in the same textured effect, intensifying the statue-like transformation.

Heidi Klum is no stranger to dramatic transformations, and true to her reputation, she arrived at the Met Gala 2026 with yet another unforgettable fashion moment. Known for pushing the boundaries of costume and creativity, the supermodel made a grand entrance on the iconic steps in a sculptural ensemble that perfectly aligned with the evening’s “Costume Art” theme. (Also read: Beyoncé channels ‘Sindhicore’ in diamond-encrusted skeleton couture as she returns to Met Gala after 10 years. See pics )

As visuals from the red carpet went viral, social media quickly lit up with reactions to her statue-inspired look. Opinions were divided, with many users reacting in real time: “What is this??? Everyone else looks like they’re headed to an elegant evening and she looks like the plaster cast of the Statue of Liberty.” “She always goes overboard every other MET,” another user commented.

How internet reacted Some also compared her look to Hrithik Roshan’s statue disguise from Dhoom 2, drawing parallels to his memorable undercover sequence where he blends into a museum setting as a living statue.

A contrasting reaction read, “She arrived and left else competing for second place, it’s on fireee.” Others felt she nailed the brief, with one user writing, “Is it statue or Statue of Liberty. Someone should help pls. Btw she understood the assignments.”