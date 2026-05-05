Beyoncé channels ‘Sindhicore’ in diamond-encrusted skeleton couture as she returns to Met Gala after 10 years. See pics

Staying true to the “Costume Art” theme, her look reimagined the idea of the “naked dress” through a bold, skeleton-inspired couture silhouette. The gown was meticulously embellished with crystals, forming a striking diamond-like skeletal structure across her frame. The effect was dramatic yet refined, blending illusion, artistry, and high-fashion craftsmanship in a single sculptural statement.

Beyoncé made a commanding return to the Met Gala after nearly a decade, last attending in 2016, and she ensured her comeback was nothing short of spectacular. Serving as one of the co-chairs, she arrived in a diamond-encrusted creation by Olivier Rousteing that immediately dominated the red carpet conversation. (Also read: Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut brings Raja Ravi Varma's paintings to life in Manish Malhotra’s couture look )

Elevating the ensemble further, Beyoncé paired the gown with a sculptural silver headpiece that framed her face like futuristic armour. A voluminous feathered train added theatrical movement, giving the entire look a sense of grandeur with every step. Her styling leaned into maximalist glamour, with each element carefully layered for impact.

Her beauty look was equally impactful. Beyoncé’s signature golden hair was styled in crimped, curled waves with added length for extra drama, finishing in a sun-inspired crown that reinforced her queen-like presence on the carpet.