Princess Gauravi Kumari makes Met Gala 2026 debut in homage to her grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi

Princess Gauravi’s look paid tribute to her grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi , whose chiffon saris and pearls defined her enduring style. Rather than taking it as a reference, Gauravi’s gown uses one of her grandmother’s saris within the garment. The look reimagines the classic sari through a contemporary, couture lens.

Bringing regal legacy to the global stage, Princess Gauravi Kumari made her Met Gala 2026 debut in an outfit inspired by her grandmother. Designed by Prabal Gurung, the gown incorporates Maharani Gayatri Devi’s pink chiffon sari, finished with pearls and uncut diamonds from Jaipur. Here’s the breakdown of her look that set the internet ablaze.

Instead of a traditional drape, the sari is pre-structured and sculpted, hugging the body with soft gathers at the waist and hips. The drape falls fluidly over one shoulder, adding movement while maintaining a clean, minimal line—very much in line with modern red-carpet styling. The blush-pink hue is delicate and romantic, echoing the pastel chiffons for which Maharani Gayatri Devi was known. The lightweight fabric chiffon was enhanced with subtle shimmer and sequin detailing.

Makeup and jewellery The jewellery is unmistakably inspired by royal heirloom styling, with layered pearl necklaces cascading down the torso, an unmistakable nod to Maharani Gayatri Devi’s signature style. A kundan choker with a central pendant anchors the look, while statement earrings frame the face without overpowering it. Stacked heritage bangles and cocktail rings add depth and richness, with the overall layering feeling maximal yet controlled, evoking old-world opulence with a refined, contemporary edge.

The hair and makeup strike a balance between polish and restraint. Hair is styled sleek, centre-parted, and left open, lending a clean, quietly regal finish, while the makeup leans into soft glam with warm-toned eyes, defined brows, and a muted lip.