Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari gets freshly whisked matcha from Japanese envoy: 'In the spirit of Chado'

The Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi, hosted Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari at his residence in New Delhi, creating a moment that blended tradition with diplomacy. The Ambassador, dressed in traditional Japanese attire, welcomed the Deputy CM into a tatami-matted room adorned with a vertical calligraphy scroll. In another photograph, Keiichi could be seen preparing matcha tea. Japan’s Ambassador Ono Keiichi welcomed Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari with matcha tea.(X/@JapanAmbIndia)

Words from the Ambassador

Sharing the photographs on his official X account, Ambassador Keiichi wrote, “Welcomed H.E. @KumariDiya, Deputy CM of Rajasthan, at my residence and served her freshly whisked #matcha, in the spirit of Chado - the Way of Tea. We shared a thoughtful conversation on boosting tourism between Japan and Rajasthan. May our cultural bridges grow ever stronger.”

Diya Kumari’s reflections

Deputy CM Diya Kumari also posted the pictures on her X handle and expressed her appreciation for the warm hospitality. She wrote, “Had the pleasure of being warmly welcomed at the residence of Mr. ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, with freshly whisked matcha in the spirit of Chado – the Way of Tea. Ahead of my visit to Japan for the JATA Tourism EXPO, we discussed strengthening ties and boosting tourism collaboration between Rajasthan and Japan. Cultural exchanges like these highlight the beauty of shared traditions and the strength of building bridges between nations.”

Online reactions

The post drew attention from users, with many applauding the cultural connect. One user remarked, “My sincerest respect for sharing your cultural way and values with us sir.” Another said, “Living in a Japanese style home in India is truly amazing.” A comment read, “Like the super clean and minimalist lifestyle,” while another user wished them success, saying, “All the best to both of you in this initiative. We need more people to people ties.” Some admired the gesture, with one writing, “Wow what a great way to welcome.”