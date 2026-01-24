The art of the pause: How designer Anita Dongre navigates the two coasts
Having established a presence on both coasts of the United States, designer Anita Dongre opens up about her personal sanctuaries, the rhythm of American streets, and why she chooses to hit the pause button in the fastest country on earth.
For Anita Dongre, travel is an extension of her design philosophy: intentional, breathable, and deeply rooted in a sense of place. While her brand has found iconic homes in the historic architecture of New York’s SoHo and the sun-drenched streets of Beverly Hills, her personal relationship with the US is defined by moments of quietude.
"Slow travel, for me, is a choice,” she shares. “Even in fast-moving places, I consciously slow myself down. I like to spend time in museums and galleries, absorbing local art, architecture, and design without rushing through them.”
The tale of two coasts
Having navigated the vast landscape of the US, Dongre notes a sharp contrast between the two pillars of her American journey. “New York has incredible energy. It is fast, intense, and constantly stimulating. The East Coast feels layered and dramatic, marked by the transformation of seasons and a rugged, historical beauty," she says. “There is a sense of urgency, but also moments of stillness if you seek them out, like Central Park or quiet neighbourhood streets," she adds.
In contrast, the West Coast offers a different kind of creative fuel. Dongre says, “Beverly Hills and Los Angeles feel sunlit and expansive. There is a softness in the way nature and lifestyle coexist, from palm-lined streets to the ocean nearby. It feels more relaxed, yet creatively alive.”
When asked where she goes to truly recharge, her heart tilts West. “For personal respite, I am drawn to the West Coast. There is a calmness there that allows me to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with nature.”
A designer’s eye: Architecture and street style
When Dongre lands in a new city, her ‘designer’s eye’ immediately seeks out the bones of the place. “Architecture is usually the first thing I notice. Both heritage buildings and contemporary structures reveal so much about a city’s history and its present values. I pay close attention to materials, proportions, and how spaces are used," she says.
Beyond the buildings, it is the living, breathing fashion of the sidewalk that captivates her. “Street style fascinates me. I enjoy observing how people wear their clothes in real life and how fashion adapts to climate, culture, and daily movement.”
Finding sanctuary
In a country known for its relentless pace, Dongre has carved out her own 'sanctuaries': places that act as a palate cleanser for the mind. In the middle of the Manhattan bustle, her refuge is green. “I love exploring different parts of Central Park in New York City. I appreciate the calm oasis of nature in the midst of a bustling city. It's a great refresher," says the designer.
The future of the journey
Travel often provides a mirror to the future, and for Dongre, a recent trip to Los Angeles offered a glimpse into a sci-fi reality. “On my latest trip to LA, I was quite fascinated by the delivery robots and self-driving cars,” she recounts.
“It’s all very futuristic, but it definitely inspires thoughts about the impact of technology on humanity and where the future is headed," she adds.
Whether she is walking through a quiet gallery or observing a robotic courier on a California sidewalk, Dongre’s US journey remains anchored in her signature comfort. “I travel in light, breathable clothing that allows me to feel present. No matter where the day takes me, noticing the rhythm of the city is what matters most," she says.
