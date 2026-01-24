The art of the pause: How designer Anita Dongre navigates the two coasts

Having established a presence on both coasts of the United States, designer Anita Dongre opens up about her personal sanctuaries, the rhythm of American streets, and why she chooses to hit the pause button in the fastest country on earth. Designer Anita Dongre with her son Yash Dongre

For Anita Dongre, travel is an extension of her design philosophy: intentional, breathable, and deeply rooted in a sense of place. While her brand has found iconic homes in the historic architecture of New York’s SoHo and the sun-drenched streets of Beverly Hills, her personal relationship with the US is defined by moments of quietude.

"Slow travel, for me, is a choice,” she shares. “Even in fast-moving places, I consciously slow myself down. I like to spend time in museums and galleries, absorbing local art, architecture, and design without rushing through them.”

The tale of two coasts Having navigated the vast landscape of the US, Dongre notes a sharp contrast between the two pillars of her American journey. “New York has incredible energy. It is fast, intense, and constantly stimulating. The East Coast feels layered and dramatic, marked by the transformation of seasons and a rugged, historical beauty," she says. “There is a sense of urgency, but also moments of stillness if you seek them out, like Central Park or quiet neighbourhood streets," she adds.

In contrast, the West Coast offers a different kind of creative fuel. Dongre says, “Beverly Hills and Los Angeles feel sunlit and expansive. There is a softness in the way nature and lifestyle coexist, from palm-lined streets to the ocean nearby. It feels more relaxed, yet creatively alive.”