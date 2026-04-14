Nita Ambani's elegant Banarasi silk saree and polki diamond choker prove her style is a class apart. See pics

For the occasion, the Reliance Foundation chairperson picked a handwoven Banarasi saree styled with jewels from her personal archives. The traditional look garnered praise on social media. Let's decode it.

Nita Ambani hosted a special event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, where she announced that the centre would now be open to students from across India and the world . Also Read | Radhika Merchant dazzles in a gold and ivory lehenga with Anant Ambani at bhajan night that every bride should check out

A champion of Indian crafts and artisans, Nita Ambani is often seen at events in exquisite six-yard sarees she has collected over the years or had custom-designed by talented craftsmen. For the event at NMACC, Nita picked a Banarasi silk saree from Swadesh. She paired it with a blouse, custom-designed by ace Indian coutourier Anamika Khanna.

The Banarasi silk saree is handwoven by master weaver Shri Amresh Kushwaha and his daughter, Angika Kushwaha. The elegant drape took over four months to complete. Bringing together centuries of artistry and modern grace, it features intricate golden and silver floral embroidery, a broad patti border, and a detailed pallu.