Update for UAE travellers: Indian Embassy launches free direct booking portal
From July 1, 2026, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai will provide passport, visa, and attestation services directly.
The Consulate General of India in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on July 10 shared an advisory to the general public stating that it has officially terminated its contracts with outsourced service providers.
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In a statement released on their website and social media, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai stated that BLS International and SGIVS Global will no longer be the Outsourced Service Providers for providing any consular services.
Moreover, all passport, visa, and attestation services will be handled directly by the Embassy and the Consulate from their own premises, effective July 1, 2026.
Consular services shift in the UAE
The notice, released on July 10, said, “It is brought to the notice of the general public that with effect from 1 July 2026, BLS International and SGIVS Global are no longer the Outsourced Service Providers of the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of India, Dubai, for providing any consular services. Passport, Visa and Attestation services are now being rendered directly by the Embassy and the Consulate from their own premises.”
This shift aims to streamline the consular processing and eliminate unauthorised third-party fees. Additionally, under this change, all appointments for passport, visa, and attestation services can be booked directly through the official appointment portal at no cost.
The Consulate further notified that any representation by any entity, their agents, or representatives claiming to be authorised by the Embassy or the Consulate is false and unauthorised.
Where can you book appointments?
According to the notice, the appointment portal is book.passportindiauae.com. Moreover, no fee will be charged for booking an appointment, and no third party is authorised to charge for this service either.
The notice further strongly advised the public not to pay any money to BLS International, SGIVS Global, or any individual or agency claiming to facilitate appointments on the Embassy or Consulate's behalf.
“Any person who has been misled, overcharged, or misinformed by any entity, or any individual or agency, falsely claiming affiliation with the Embassy/Consulate is requested to report the matter to the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India, Dubai through their official contact channels,” the Consulate stressed in the public notice.
Lastly, the Consulate requested that the public remain cautious and rely only on official channels for all information regarding passport, visa, and attestation-related services.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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