Update for UAE travellers: Indian Embassy launches free direct booking portal

Moreover, all passport, visa, and attestation services will be handled directly by the Embassy and the Consulate from their own premises, effective July 1, 2026.

In a statement released on their website and social media, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai stated that BLS International and SGIVS Global will no longer be the Outsourced Service Providers for providing any consular services.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai , United Arab Emirates (UAE), on July 10 shared an advisory to the general public stating that it has officially terminated its contracts with outsourced service providers.

The notice, released on July 10, said, “It is brought to the notice of the general public that with effect from 1 July 2026, BLS International and SGIVS Global are no longer the Outsourced Service Providers of the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of India, Dubai, for providing any consular services. Passport, Visa and Attestation services are now being rendered directly by the Embassy and the Consulate from their own premises.”

This shift aims to streamline the consular processing and eliminate unauthorised third-party fees. Additionally, under this change, all appointments for passport, visa, and attestation services can be booked directly through the official appointment portal at no cost.

The Consulate further notified that any representation by any entity, their agents, or representatives claiming to be authorised by the Embassy or the Consulate is false and unauthorised.

Where can you book appointments? According to the notice, the appointment portal is book.passportindiauae.com. Moreover, no fee will be charged for booking an appointment, and no third party is authorised to charge for this service either.

The notice further strongly advised the public not to pay any money to BLS International, SGIVS Global, or any individual or agency claiming to facilitate appointments on the Embassy or Consulate's behalf.

“Any person who has been misled, overcharged, or misinformed by any entity, or any individual or agency, falsely claiming affiliation with the Embassy/Consulate is requested to report the matter to the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India, Dubai through their official contact channels,” the Consulate stressed in the public notice.

Lastly, the Consulate requested that the public remain cautious and rely only on official channels for all information regarding passport, visa, and attestation-related services.