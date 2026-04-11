Radhika Merchant dazzles in a gold and ivory lehenga with Anant Ambani at bhajan night that every bride should check out

The Ambani family has once again set the bar for sartorial excellence. While the spotlight was on Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday celebrations, it was his wife, Radhika Merchant, who stole the show with her ethereal bhajan night ensemble in fresh videos shared on fan pages and paparazzi accounts on April 10. Also read | Nita Ambani looks divine in red saree, rani haar at special bhajan night for Anant Ambani's birthday in Jamnagar. Watch At Anant Ambani's birthday festivities in Jamnagar, Radhika Merchant wowed in a sophisticated ivory-and-gold lehenga. (Instagram/ ambani_update)

The evening, characterised by spiritual chants and a high-tech drone display, saw Radhika Merchant embracing a look that perfectly balanced traditional Indian craftsmanship with a modern, youthful silhouette. In fact, Radhika’s choice for this intimate yet grand celebration in Jamnagar could be the ultimate inspiration for modern Indian brides.

Radhika's look: regal gold meets classic ivory Radhika’s outfit was a masterclass in tonal elegance. Avoiding the traditional heavy reds or pinks, she opted for a sophisticated ivory-and-gold lehenga set that glowed under the event's warm ambient lighting. The outfit featured a voluminous, flowing ivory lehenga that allowed for effortless movement during the evening's festivities. The standout piece was the corset-style blouse, heavily embellished with intricate gold work. The structured bodice provided a contemporary edge to the traditional attire.

Radhika leaned into the 'old-world royalty' aesthetic with her choice of gems: she sported a stunning pearl and diamond choker that sat high on her neck, serving as the focal point of her accessories. Matching oversized diamond and gold earrings complemented her open-hair styling; she also wore a stack of diamond bangles.

Radhika chose a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Her hair was pulled back from her face to showcase her jewellery, with loose, natural waves cascading down her back. Her makeup followed the clean girl aesthetic: a dewy base, soft champagne eyeshadow, and a neutral nude-brown lip.

How brides can recreate Radhika Merchant's look Radhika’s look is particularly versatile for pre-wedding functions like a sangeet or mehendi because it is all about comfort without sacrificing impact. Wondering how you can achieve this aesthetic? The secret sauce is the light and heavy balance. If your lehenga is a plain, high-quality fabric like silk or organza, let your blouse and jewellery do the heavy lifting.

Swap the traditional choli for a structured corset. It provides better support for dancing and offers a sharper, more modern silhouette than a standard blouse. Stick to monochromatic neutrals. Ivory, champagne gold, or even a soft butter yellow creates a high-end look that stands out in a sea of vibrant wedding colours. Invest in a heavy choker.

By keeping the neck area busy with pearls or polki, you don't need to worry about long necklaces getting in the way while you move. Opt for half-pinned hair. It’s the perfect middle ground — you get the glamour of long hair with the practicality of keeping it out of your face during rituals or dancing.