Nita Ambani looks divine in red saree, rani haar at special bhajan night for Anant Ambani's birthday in Jamnagar. Watch

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani went all out to make their youngest son Anant Ambani's 31st birthday special. The celebrations in Jamnagar included a soul-stirring bhajan night. In fresh videos of the festivities that were shared on fan pages and paparazzi accounts on April 10, Anant's birthday, Nita Ambani captured the spotlight with a look that was all about traditional grace and timeless poise. Also read | Inside Anant Ambani's birthday: Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Ambani join him as he cuts huge cake at Vantara University launch The Ambani family celebrated Anant Ambani's 31st birthday with a lively bhajan night; Nita Ambani's traditional style added to the opulence of the festivities. (Instagram/ ambani_update)

A closer look at Nita Ambani’s traditional Indian attire The event, held in the lush settings of Jamnagar, the Ambani family's ancestral home, blended spiritual devotion with the family's signature opulence, setting a serene tone for Anant Ambani's birthday festivities. Amidst a star-studded gathering of family, friends, and Bollywood celebrities, such as Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, it was the Ambani family matriarch who stood out with her sartorial choice for the evening.

Nita Ambani's look was a masterclass in understated luxury. She opted for a rich crimson saree with a delicate yet striking gold border. The deep hue of the saree perfectly complemented the evening’s lamp-lit ambience. She paired the ensemble with emerald-encrusted oversized floral-motif earrings. The most notable part of her look was a rani haar – a traditional, long Indian necklace that typically falls below the chest, often reaching the waist – that added a regal touch to the traditional look.

Her hair was swept back into a classic low bun, adorned with a lush, fresh white gajra (jasmine garland), a signature element of her festive style. Her makeup was dewy and elegant, featuring a soft kohl eye and a matching red bindi.