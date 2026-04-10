Inside Anant Ambani's birthday: Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Ambani join him as he cuts huge cake at Vantara University launch

Videos shared on fan pages and paparazzi accounts on Instagram on April 10 capture a joyful atmosphere at the Vantara University launch in Jamnagar, filled with family, celebrity guests, and the university's staff, all gathered to celebrate Anant’s special day.

The Ambani family, known for grand celebrations, recently marked a significant milestone as Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday in Jamnagar. The event was not just a birthday party but also the launch ceremony for Vantara University, an extension of Anant’s wildlife conservation initiative, Vantara. Also read | Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani meet underprivileged kids on his birthday: See her simple orange outfit, no-makeup look

Anant Ambani cut a special cake The centrepiece of the celebration was a massive, elaborately designed cake shaped like an open book. The ‘pages’ of the 'book' were inscribed with inspiring messages reflecting Anant's commitment to nature, including phrases like, 'a new chapter for wildlife and wisdom, 'launching a legacy for wildlife education' and 'where nature meets knowledge'.

The launch of Vantara University marks a significant step in the Ambani family's philanthropic journey. By integrating wildlife conservation with education, the institution aims to create a new generation of leaders dedicated to protecting the planet.

Anant Ambani, the man of the hour, was seen cutting the cake with a long knife, surrounded by his father, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant, and others. One of the videos doing the rounds on social media shows heartwarming moments of the three feeding each other cake, with Mukesh Ambani affectionately offering Radhika a piece. The event also featured actors Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, who applauded and cheered for Anant.

Who wore what The attire at the event was a mix of casual comfort and elegant traditional wear. Anant Ambani kept it relaxed in a dark navy blue polo shirt featuring a striking golden leopard emblem on the chest — a nod to his passion for wildlife. Mukesh Ambani opted for a vibrant, casual look in a bright pink long-sleeved shirt paired with simple black trousers. Radhika Merchant looked radiant in a traditional orange and gold kurta set, accessorised with subtle jewellery.

Ranveer Singh stood out in a sophisticated, royal blue bandhgala suit, keeping his style sharp and formal. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a chic, neutral outfit: a cream-coloured blouse and dark beige trousers, tied together with a statement brown belt.

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