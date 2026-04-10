Anant Ambani celebrates 31st birthday with staff, heartfelt moment goes viral

Social media is being flooded with glimpses from the grand birthday festivities of Anant Ambani, offering a closer look at the celebrations as he turns 31. Radhika Merchant is also seen in the video taking part in the celebration. (@ambani_update/Instagram)

Several videos and photos from the occasion have surfaced online, capturing moments filled with warmth, floral decor, and cheerful interactions.

One such video, shared by @ambani_update on Instagram, shows staff welcoming the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with rose petals in a beautifully decorated hall.

Heartfelt birthday with staff: In the video, staff members are seen specially welcoming him, gently sprinkling rose petals over him as he walks into the hall.

The floor is covered with red heart shapes made entirely of rose petals.

The hall appears adorned with floral arrangements, adding to the charm of the celebration, while a cake is placed at the centre as staff gather around with smiles, making the moment feel personal and close-knit.

Radhika Merchant is also seen in the video taking part in the celebration. The two share smiles and are seen interacting with staff.

Also Read: Ahead of Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, Mumbai's Sea Link lights up with special message. Watch