Ahead of Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, Mumbai's Sea Link lights up with special message. Watch

News agency PTI shared a clip of the spectacle on X with the caption, “Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated ahead of Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani's birthday. Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, will celebrate his 31st birthday on April 10.”

Visuals of the large-scale illumination showed the structure lit up with projections of Anant Ambani’s face alongside the message, “Happy birthday Anant Ambani ji”. The display quickly caught the attention of onlookers across the city, with videos widely shared online.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is one of Mumbai’s most recognisable landmarks, often lighting up to mark special occasions. Ahead of Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday on April 10, the sea link was transformed into a glowing tribute featuring his image and a birthday message.

Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to celebrate his birthday in Jamnagar. Ahead of the celebrations, several prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, have also joined the Ambani family in Jamnagar for the grand occasion.

Meanwhile, the Reliance Industries Limited scion has announced a series of philanthropic initiatives ahead of the occasion. According to news agency ANI, contributions worth ₹18 crore have been earmarked for temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala. This includes donations to the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and Guruvayur Temple, as well as a commitment towards restoring the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram.

In Gujarat, additional initiatives have been planned, including the construction of a Yatri Bhavan in Dwarka, installation of escalators at Dwarka Shardapeeth, and a year-long bhojan prasad seva at Ambaji Temple aimed at serving lakhs of devotees.

Further plans include upgrades to educational infrastructure, establishment of gaushalas, community feasts, and welfare measures for workers and rural communities around Jamnagar, where the celebrations are expected to take place.