Radhika Merchant kisses Anant Ambani during birthday celebrations, fans call it pure love

As Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, celebrates his 31st birthday today, April 10, social media is being flooded with glimpses of the grand festivities. Among the many viral videos, one particular moment has captured people’s hearts. In a heartwarming gesture that fans are calling the "pure love”, Radhika Merchant was seen planting a sweet peck on Anant’s cheek. A picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. (Instagram)

The video, shared by a fanpage dedicated to the Ambani family, opens with a text insert that reads, “How cutely Radhika kisses Anant, just pure love.”

Also Read: Anant and Radhika Ambani distribute gifts after darshan at Krishnakali Mandir

Though short, the impactful video shows Radhika Merchant kissing Anant Ambani. The couple then exchanges a few words and walks away with Ananat holding Radhika’s hand.

The video is posted with a caption: “His birthday, her love. The way Radhika Merchant kisses Anant Ambani - pure love in its most beautiful form.”