Anant and Radhika Ambani distribute gifts after darshan at Krishnakali Mandir

Anant and Radhika Ambani were filmed distributing gifts after seeking blessings at Maharashtra’s Krishnakali Mandir. The couple was seen handing out bags with clothes and sweets to a number of people in Neral, where the temple is located. Anant and Radhika Ambani at Krishnakali Temple in Neral, Maharashtra.

Videos shared on Instagram show how Anant and Radhika Ambani had landed in Neral, Maharashtra via a chopper yesterday. Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He is married to Radhika Ambani née Merchant.

Anant and Radhika Ambani at Krishnakali Mandir The Krishnakali Mandir in Neral was founded by Bharat Mehra and the Radha Meera Trust. Mehra, an astromancer and entrepreneur, is known to be close to the Ambani family. He accompanied Anant and Radhika during their visit to the temple.

Watch the video here.

Anant and Radhika Ambani performed pooja at the temple ahead of Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations. Anant will turn 31 on April 10.

After the pooja, Anant also performed gau sewa at the temple by feeding cows.