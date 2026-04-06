Anant and Radhika Ambani distribute gifts after darshan at Krishnakali Mandir
Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani were seen distributing gifts in Neral after visiting Krishnakali Mandir.
Anant and Radhika Ambani were filmed distributing gifts after seeking blessings at Maharashtra’s Krishnakali Mandir. The couple was seen handing out bags with clothes and sweets to a number of people in Neral, where the temple is located.
Videos shared on Instagram show how Anant and Radhika Ambani had landed in Neral, Maharashtra via a chopper yesterday. Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He is married to Radhika Ambani née Merchant.
Anant and Radhika Ambani at Krishnakali Mandir
The Krishnakali Mandir in Neral was founded by Bharat Mehra and the Radha Meera Trust. Mehra, an astromancer and entrepreneur, is known to be close to the Ambani family. He accompanied Anant and Radhika during their visit to the temple.
Watch the video here.
Anant and Radhika Ambani performed pooja at the temple ahead of Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations. Anant will turn 31 on April 10.
After the pooja, Anant also performed gau sewa at the temple by feeding cows.
Videos shared online show Radhika Ambani greeting devotees and waving at children during the distribution of sweets.
(Also read: Man runs into Mukesh Ambani, Anant and Radhika Ambani at Rameshwaram Cafe: ‘Just a normal day in Mumbai’)
More about Anant and Radhika Ambani
Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant in a star-studded ceremony on July 12, 2024 in Mumbai. The wedding took place after a month-long celebration that included three days of festivities in Jamnagar, a European cruise, and several traditional pre-wedding functions like mehendi and haldi.
Anant Ambani is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He serves as an Executive Director at Reliance Industries Limited and a Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms.
Radhika Ambani is the executive director of domestic marketing at Encore Healthcare, the company founded by her father Viren Merchant.
(Also read: Radhika Merchant changes name to Radhika Ambani, opens up about work in first interview after marriage)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Trending Desk
The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.Read More