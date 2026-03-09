Man runs into Mukesh Ambani, Anant and Radhika Ambani at Rameshwaram Cafe: ‘Just a normal day in Mumbai’

A Mumbai man visited the famous Rameshwaram Cafe on Saturday, only to run into India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. The Reliance Industries chairman dropped into the Churchgate eatery with his son and daughter-in-law earlier this week, leaving bystanders surprised. Mukesh Ambani (L) and Radhika Ambani (R) walking into Mumbai's Rameshwaram Cafe amid tight security. (Instagram/@awara.prafuu)

Prafful Paithane, a Mumbai-based content creator, was among those who were at Rameshwaram Cafe when the Ambanis entered. He recorded a video of the high-profile billionaire family that is steadily going viral online.

Ambanis at Rameshwaram Cafe Paithane’s video shows the Ambani convoy stopping outside The Rameshwaram Cafe in Mumbai’s Churchgate area. It then cuts to Mukesh Ambani walking into the iconic eatery, surrounded by security personnel. The billionaire was seen dressed simply in black trousers and a beige shirt. He folded his hands to greet the crowd that gathered to catch a glimpse of India’s richest man.

Prafful Paithane also filmed the moment when Anant Ambani entered the cafe, followed by wife Radhika Ambani and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Anant is the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.