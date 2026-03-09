Man runs into Mukesh Ambani, Anant and Radhika Ambani at Rameshwaram Cafe: ‘Just a normal day in Mumbai’
A Mumbai man visited the famous Rameshwaram Cafe on Saturday, only to run into India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. The Reliance Industries chairman dropped into the Churchgate eatery with his son and daughter-in-law earlier this week, leaving bystanders surprised.
Prafful Paithane, a Mumbai-based content creator, was among those who were at Rameshwaram Cafe when the Ambanis entered. He recorded a video of the high-profile billionaire family that is steadily going viral online.
Ambanis at Rameshwaram Cafe
Paithane’s video shows the Ambani convoy stopping outside The Rameshwaram Cafe in Mumbai’s Churchgate area. It then cuts to Mukesh Ambani walking into the iconic eatery, surrounded by security personnel. The billionaire was seen dressed simply in black trousers and a beige shirt. He folded his hands to greet the crowd that gathered to catch a glimpse of India’s richest man.
Prafful Paithane also filmed the moment when Anant Ambani entered the cafe, followed by wife Radhika Ambani and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Anant is the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.
“Just a normal day in Mumbai casually running into Janhvi Kapoor & Radhika Ambani, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani,” he captioned the clip.
Rajas Jain (@rjrajas) also shared videos of the Ambani family at Rameshwaram Cafe.
“The Rameshwaram Cafe was truly honoured to host the Ambani family today at our newly launched Mumbai outlet. It was a pleasure welcoming Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Janhvi Kapoor for lunch. A memorable moment for all of us at The Rameshwaram Cafe,” he wrote.
More about the Rameshwaram Cafe
The Rameshwaram Cafe was founded by husband-wife duo Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao in 2021 in Bengaluru. It quickly gained popularity for combining traditional recipes with a modern, fast-paced dining experience.
The cafe opened its first Mumbai outlet earlier this month to huge hype, drawing thousands of people eager for a taste of its famous South Indian fare.
Among its most famous dishes are the ghee podi idli and the crispy benne dosa served with chutneys and sambar. The cafe is also known for its rich filter coffee.
