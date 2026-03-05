Rameshwaram Cafe draws massive crowds in Mumbai with free food trials. Watch

Bengaluru’s famous Rameshwaram Cafe made a spectacular entry in Mumbai this week, launching its first outlet in the city at Churchgate. To mark its launch in Mumbai, Rameshwaram Cafe made an offer that few could refuse — it offered free food trials for four days. Hundreds of people lined up at Rameshwaram Cafe's Mumbai debut and free food trials (Instagram/@therameshwaramcafe) The Rameshwaram Cafe announced that between March 2 and 4, for four hours every day, people could drop in to taste its famous South Indian fare free of cost. “Dear Mumbaikars, With gratitude and excitement, we’re opening The Rameshwaram Cafe Mumbai for exclusive public food trials,” the cafe announced in an Instagram post three days ago. “Be among the first to experience our taste and tradition from 2nd to 5th March 2026, between 6 PM - 10 PM.” Mumbai turns up in huge numbers The introductory offer and the hype surrounding Rameshwaram Cafe ensured that Mumbaikars turned up in huge numbers for the launch of the South Indian eatery.

Visuals shared on social media show dozens of people waiting in line to eat at the iconic cafe. One particular video, dated March 3, shows a long queue snaking down the footpath. Another clip showed people gathered outside the cafe.

Instagram content creator Sanjay posted a video on March 4 that shows people waiting well past sunset to get a taste of the food.