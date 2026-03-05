Rameshwaram Cafe draws massive crowds in Mumbai with free food trials. Watch
Bengaluru’s famous Rameshwaram Cafe made a spectacular entry in Mumbai this week, launching its first outlet in the city at Churchgate.
Bengaluru’s famous Rameshwaram Cafe made a spectacular entry in Mumbai this week, launching its first outlet in the city at Churchgate. To mark its launch in Mumbai, Rameshwaram Cafe made an offer that few could refuse — it offered free food trials for four days.
The Rameshwaram Cafe announced that between March 2 and 4, for four hours every day, people could drop in to taste its famous South Indian fare free of cost.
“Dear Mumbaikars, With gratitude and excitement, we’re opening The Rameshwaram Cafe Mumbai for exclusive public food trials,” the cafe announced in an Instagram post three days ago. “Be among the first to experience our taste and tradition from 2nd to 5th March 2026, between 6 PM - 10 PM.”
Mumbai turns up in huge numbers
The introductory offer and the hype surrounding Rameshwaram Cafe ensured that Mumbaikars turned up in huge numbers for the launch of the South Indian eatery.
Visuals shared on social media show dozens of people waiting in line to eat at the iconic cafe. One particular video, dated March 3, shows a long queue snaking down the footpath.
Another clip showed people gathered outside the cafe.
Instagram content creator Sanjay posted a video on March 4 that shows people waiting well past sunset to get a taste of the food.
Today is the last day of the complimentary food trial in Mumbai.
More about Rameshwaram Cafe
The Rameshwaram Cafe was founded by husband-wife duo Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao in 2021 in Bengaluru. It quickly gained popularity for combining traditional recipes with a modern, fast-paced dining experience.
On the cafe’s website, the founders explain that “The name “Rameshwaram” was chosen as an homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthplace, reflecting our desire to root the brand in heritage, authenticity, and expansive South Indian flavours. Our history is one of steady growth, founded on values meaning more than trends — celebrating culture, pure vegetarian food, and integrity.”
The cafe now has branches in Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai as well. Among its most famous dishes are the ghee podi idli and the crispy benne dosa served with chutneys and sambar. The cafe is also known for its rich filter coffee.
