Japanese man tries authentic South Indian meal at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe, wins hearts online

What followed was a colourful, traditional spread featuring plain rice, a ragi ball (mudde), masala vada, aromatic sambar, peppery rasam, kosambari, pickle, curd and chilli. He rounded off the meal with a steaming cup of strong filter coffee.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the creator, Sho Takei, documents his maiden trip to the bustling vegetarian eatery. Visibly excited, he tells viewers it’s his first time at the cafe before the food arrives. Instead of playing it safe, he asks the staff what they would suggest for a newcomer. Their pick was the Mudde Meal, a wholesome Karnataka -style platter served on trays.

A Japanese content creator’s first visit to The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru has gone viral after he chose to trust the staff’s recommendation over ordering a familiar dish, and walked away impressed by traditional South Indian flavours.

After finishing the platter, the Japanese creator shared his honest reaction. Calling the vegetarian meal “surprisingly good,” he noted that it cost just ₹200. In the caption, he admitted to a common misconception. “Honestly, I underestimated vegetarian food. With nearly 20k Google reviews, this has to be one of the top veg spots in India,” he wrote.

Social media reactions The Internet responded enthusiastically to the video. One user commented, “You asked for traditional and got the final boss of Karnataka,” while another quipped, “Finally, a foreigner who is not broke and eats at a decent location.”

Several viewers also praised his decision to seek local advice. “His suggestion is so accurate,” a user wrote, while another added, “Literally everybody speaks English here. Feel comfortable asking them anything. They are gonna be more than willing to listen and help.”

The comments section also turned into a food guide for Bengaluru, with users urging him to explore more local favourites. “Try Meghana biriyani,” one user wrote.