Flyer pays ₹315 for idli at Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru Airport, internet reacts

HT.com has reached out to Rameshwaram Cafe, this report will be updated once the establishment responds.

“ ₹315 for Ghee Podi Idli at Rameswaram Cafe, Bangalore Airport,” a Reddit user wrote. The individual added, “I just paid ₹315 for Ghee Podi Idli at Rameshwaram cafe at the Bengaluru airport. Do airports control food prices, or do restaurants set any price they want? 4x seems a bit too much. Curious to know.”

A Reddit post featuring a ₹315 bill for a single plate of Ghee Podi Idli has sparked a massive debate online regarding the high cost of airport dining. The customer, who visited The Rameshwaram Cafe at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport , expressed shock at the pricing, noting that the meal cost nearly four times its usual rate outside the terminal. The viral receipt has led many travellers to question whether airports have any oversight on food pricing or if vendors are free to set their own rates.

How did social media react? An individual commented, “I'm sure the price was displayed already. If you find it expensive, don't have it. They need to cover their costs, too. I'm not sure why people need to crib about high prices. Check other options. We can't dictate to businesses about their pricing.” Another posted, “Literally everything is more expensive at the airport. You’ll end up paying ₹100 for a water bottle because the vendors have to cover high rental costs there. If you have the same thing outside at any Rameswaram Cafe outlet, it would cost only ₹90.”

Also Read: Indian restaurant in London shuts after 16 years, owner blames 'online harassment, attacks by Pakistanis'

Another expressed, “OP is right to ask, a 4x price increase is massive. Unless their rent and logistics (like tolls and transport) are significantly higher at this airport location, it’s hard to justify that kind of gap. If the overhead is real, the price is fine; if not, it is not fair.”

A fourth wrote, “It is expensive, but look at the business's side, they gotta haul all material to an isolated part of the city, higher rents, security overhead, keeping the store open 24x7, optimise for speed in times of rush, staff too is more expensive. Of course, all this comes down to the end user.”

An outlet of the Rameshwaram Cafe is located at Bangalore Airport Terminal 1. According to the establishment's official website, the average meal costs ₹200.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)