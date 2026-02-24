Indian restaurant in London shuts after 16 years, owner blames 'online harassment, attacks by Pakistanis'

Harman Singh Kapoor, the owner of the Indian restaurant Rangrez in London, has officially announced its upcoming closure after 16 years of operation. In a tweet, Kapoor cited a combination of rising costs and a lack of support from local authorities as key factors. Most notably, he alleged that ongoing online harassment and repeated physical disturbances by certain groups made it impossible for the business to continue operating safely. The restaurant's image was shared by the owner. (X/@kingkapoor72)

“After 16 unforgettable years, I’ve made the difficult decision to close Rangrez restaurant Hammersmith next month,” wrote Harman Singh Kapoor, who owns Rangrez with his wife.

He alleged, “Rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis and a lack of proper support from the Met Police have made it impossible to continue.”

Sharing what he plans to do in future, he also thanked customers who stood by the establishment over the years. “Thank you to every genuine customer who supported us over the years. Grateful always.” He concluded the post with a picture of the restaurant.

HT.com has reached out to Harman Singh Kapoor, this report will be updated once he responds.