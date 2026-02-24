Indian restaurant in London shuts after 16 years, owner blames 'online harassment, attacks by Pakistanis'
In a tweet, the owner of the Indian restaurant thanked the genuine customers for supporting the establishment over the years.
Harman Singh Kapoor, the owner of the Indian restaurant Rangrez in London, has officially announced its upcoming closure after 16 years of operation. In a tweet, Kapoor cited a combination of rising costs and a lack of support from local authorities as key factors. Most notably, he alleged that ongoing online harassment and repeated physical disturbances by certain groups made it impossible for the business to continue operating safely.
“After 16 unforgettable years, I’ve made the difficult decision to close Rangrez restaurant Hammersmith next month,” wrote Harman Singh Kapoor, who owns Rangrez with his wife.
Also Read: Bengaluru’s Basque Bakery defends snarky remarks on Instagram, tells 'haters': 'Our preference not to have you'
He alleged, “Rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis and a lack of proper support from the Met Police have made it impossible to continue.”
Sharing what he plans to do in future, he also thanked customers who stood by the establishment over the years. “Thank you to every genuine customer who supported us over the years. Grateful always.” He concluded the post with a picture of the restaurant.
HT.com has reached out to Harman Singh Kapoor, this report will be updated once he responds.
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “Sorry to hear this, Harman. I have had the delight of visiting Rangrez in Hammersmith and the food was fine. Not sure why people left bad reviews. I hope you have found your calling.” The owner claimed, “Those are fake reviews by Pakistanis.”
Another expressed, “Sorry to read this Harman. I too have a business and can agree with rising costs and now I’m in the beginning of getting hassle from some weird people online mainly. Keep going, we will get the job done.” A third commented, “That is such a shame. Completely unfair and widespread.”
Also Read: Japanese man tries authentic South Indian meal at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe, wins hearts online
Others argued that it was his fault that the restaurant was being shut down. A few also labelled him as racist.
An individual wrote, “I believe the issue is the owner. Anyone can go read the glowing reviews: ZERO Stars. Despite high prices suggesting a quality experience, the food was extremely disappointing. I have had better microwaves and Uber takeaways for less than 1/4 the price. But don’t tell me, it’s EVERYONE else’s fault, typical immigrant rebuttal - it wasn’t me!”
Google reviews on Rangrez:
The restaurant has 3.9 stars on Google Reviews and has been reviewed 859 times. Though there are several four- and five-star reviews, some claim the service and food at the establishment were subpar.
According to the restaurant’s official website, it celebrates India’s diverse food culture. The establishment says that its menu features ‘everything from rich, aromatic curries to expertly grilled tandoori specialties and vibrant street-food-inspired plates.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More