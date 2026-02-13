Bengaluru’s Basque Bakery defends snarky remarks on Instagram, tells 'haters': 'Our preference not to have you'

Bengaluru’s Basque Bakery has finally addressed the wave of criticism regarding its "rude" Instagram comments, but the response is anything but a standard apology. In a multi-slide statement, the Koramangala establishment labelled its controversial remarks as "bold" and necessary to preserve a "discerning niche". The founders argue that their brand, built on "meditative" kitchen practices and Michelin-level standards, is being unfairly targeted by a "mass" audience that prioritises quantity over integrity. Bengaluru’s Basque Bakery’s comment on Instagram and a post addressing the backlash. (Instagram/@thebasque.bakery)

They attribute the online backlash to a "scam culture”. While acknowledging their responses were bold, the bakery maintains that such firmness is the "only language" certain hostile voices understand.

Also Read: Koramangala bakery faces brutal backlash over rude replies to customers on Instagram: ‘Poor. Bad vocabulary’

The bakery wrote, “WE WOULD LIKE TO ADDRESS THE RECENT BACKLASH SURROUNDING A COMMENT WE MADE ON ONE OF OUR REELS.”

The statement explained, “We understand that our response was bold. However, we are equally aware of the demeaning remarks being made, such as 'overpriced' and 'tasteless.’ This is our moment to share our side of the story. We would like to break down the reality of our Brand's situation.”

The establishment claimed that a significant number of people visit the store solely to take photographs without making a purchase and disrespect the staff. Allegedly, those customers “then make manipulative claims of rudeness when they are not entertained. We have also observed a recurring pattern of the same individuals returning repeatedly, despite their persistent negativity toward us. We have come to realise that authentic talent, especially at a brand level, is deeply underappreciated and undervalued in our country due to the normalisation of scam culture.”

The founders of the bakery went on to share their story of building the brand, adding that they did it without “investors, funding or familial financial support,” crafting everything from scratch to maintain authenticity.

The bakery claims its standards exceed even $100 Michelin-starred dishes because of its "intensely meditative" and focused kitchen environment. They also highlight superior labour practices, such as six-hour shifts and higher-than-average pay, to ensure service excellence.

Why the exclusive model? The founders defend their "exclusive reservation-only" model, stating that "only the exceptional can recognise exceptionality". They argue that firm responses are the "only language" that hostile online voices understand and that they choose not to cater to the masses.

In a final stance, the bakery states they prefer not to serve "haters" or those who prioritise "money and quantity over real value". They view the recent hostility as validation of their worth and reaffirm their commitment to serving only a "discerning niche".