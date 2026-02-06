Delhi man’s expectation on ‘acchi bahu’ triggers backlash: ‘Should only care for in-laws'

A video from Delhi has reignited debate after an elderly man shared his views on what makes a “good bahu” (daughter-in-law). The video was shared by Sonali Singh on Instagram. (@soonali_singh/Instagram)

The man, a Delhi University graduate, went viral on Instagram after a video of his controversial views was shared.

The video was shared by Sonali Singh, who asks random people in Delhi questions and records their views.

Views on good bahu: The video begins with Singh asking, “Aapke hisaab se acchi bahu kaun hoti hai?” (“According to you, what makes a good daughter-in-law?”).

The man replies, “Acchi bahu ka ye farz banta hai ki she should take care of her parents, by that I mean her husband’s parents. Dekhiye, unka jo rujhan hai jo maine aaj kal dekha hai, wo apne parents mein hai (A good daughter-in-law’s duty is to care for her husband’s parents. Nowadays, their attention is on their own parents; she should focus on in-laws”).

He adds that women often do not treat their in-laws as their own parents. “Wo apne husband ke parents ko parents nahi manti aur unko tang karne lagti hai tab parents se bhi jhelna mushkil ho jata hai (“Once women start bothering them, dealing with them also becomes difficult”).

He continues, “Usko baat karni hai toh wo apni sister se baat karegi, apni mother se karegi. Wo naye ghar mein mix up nahi hoti (If she wants to talk, she speaks to her sister or mother. She doesn’t blend into her new home).”

The video quickly went viral, drawing backlash online. Social media users called him “educated on paper, uneducated in life” and criticised his view as outdated and unfair.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.