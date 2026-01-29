Elderly men steal hearts as they vibe to Linkin Park in Mumbai, internet reacts: 'Coolest grandpas'
A viral video captured two elderly men enjoying Linkin Park’s live performance at a Mumbai music festival.
A heartwarming video from Mumbai has reminded people online that music has no age limit.
The short video, filmed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse during the recent Lollapalooza India 2026, captured two elderly men enjoying Linkin Park’s live performance with complete joy.
Their relaxed clapping hands and gentle dance moves quickly caught the attention of viewers across social media.
The video was shared on Instagram by Chirag Chauhan with the caption, “Love seeing people in their 60s vibing at Lolla.”
In the video, the two men can be seen standing comfortably among a large, energetic crowd, fully absorbed in the music. As the band played, they moved to the rhythm and clapped along with ease.
In one striking moment, one man lifts both hands high, completely carried by the music.
HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.
Also Read: Grandparents celebrate 3 likes on Instagram video, their innocent reaction is viral
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users were quick to react with warmth and admiration. Many called them the “coolest grandpas on the internet,” while others praised their openness and love for music.
One of the users commented, “Oh, how much I love it when older people finally just go out and enjoy the things to the fullest.”
A second user commented, “However hard I try, I can never be this cool like grandpa.”
Also Read: Couple’s Taj Mahal photo captured on a basic phone wins hearts online: 'It's never about the quality'
A third user commented, “We get it, grandpa, we get it.”
“And I was worried I was gonna be one of the oldest people there,” another user commented.
The band’s show was among the biggest highlights of the festival weekend. With Emily Armstrong as the new lead singer, the band delivered a powerful performance.