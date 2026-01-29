Elderly men steal hearts as they vibe to Linkin Park in Mumbai, internet reacts: 'Coolest grandpas'

A heartwarming video from Mumbai has reminded people online that music has no age limit. The video was shared on Instagram by Chirag Chauhan. (@chiragchauhan5103/Instagram)

The short video, filmed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse during the recent Lollapalooza India 2026, captured two elderly men enjoying Linkin Park’s live performance with complete joy.

Their relaxed clapping hands and gentle dance moves quickly caught the attention of viewers across social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by Chirag Chauhan with the caption, “Love seeing people in their 60s vibing at Lolla.”

In the video, the two men can be seen standing comfortably among a large, energetic crowd, fully absorbed in the music. As the band played, they moved to the rhythm and clapped along with ease.

In one striking moment, one man lifts both hands high, completely carried by the music.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.