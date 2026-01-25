Grandparents celebrate 3 likes on Instagram video, their innocent reaction is viral
The heartwarming video captured the couple’s innocence and simple joy.
In today’s world, where people chase millions of likes and views on social media, a simple moment from an elderly couple in Delhi has touched hearts across the internet.
A short video showing their happiness over just three likes has gone viral, reminding everyone that real joy does not depend on numbers.
The video was shared on Instagram by @amma_at_65, with the caption, “3 likes par itne khush hai viral ho gaya to kya hi hoga.”
The Instagram account belongs to Sumitra Singh. According to the account bio, the family is based in Delhi and has its roots in Uttar Pradesh.
The video begins with the elderly couple standing close together, smiling brightly.
They look happy and proud as they talk about their video. The man says with a big smile, “Three people have liked it,” while standing next to his wife.
Behind the camera, a woman can be heard appreciating them for their small achievement. The couple’s simple reaction, filled with excitement and innocence, is what truly won people’s hearts.
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users flooded the comments with love after watching the elderly couple’s sweet reaction.
One of the users commented, “Aab aap ke video par roj like karunga.”
A second user commented, “Kisi ki Nazar na lage aap donon ko.”
A third user commented, “My heart just melted.”
“Uncle ek din 3 Million se bhi jada like aayega,” another user commented.
The video was shared on January 22, 2026, and since then, it has gained 1.2 lakh views and more than 9,000 likes.
Later, another video captured the elderly man looking even happier as he came to know that the video had crossed one lakh views. With a big smile, he said, “Ye dekho, ek lakh ho gaya.”
