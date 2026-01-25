Grandparents celebrate 3 likes on Instagram video, their innocent reaction is viral

In today’s world, where people chase millions of likes and views on social media, a simple moment from an elderly couple in Delhi has touched hearts across the internet. The video was shared on Instagram by @amma_at_65. (@amma_at_65/Instagram)

A short video showing their happiness over just three likes has gone viral, reminding everyone that real joy does not depend on numbers.

The video was shared on Instagram by @amma_at_65, with the caption, “3 likes par itne khush hai viral ho gaya to kya hi hoga.”

The Instagram account belongs to Sumitra Singh. According to the account bio, the family is based in Delhi and has its roots in Uttar Pradesh.

The video begins with the elderly couple standing close together, smiling brightly.

They look happy and proud as they talk about their video. The man says with a big smile, “Three people have liked it,” while standing next to his wife.

Behind the camera, a woman can be heard appreciating them for their small achievement. The couple’s simple reaction, filled with excitement and innocence, is what truly won people’s hearts.

Also Read: Couple’s Taj Mahal photo captured on a basic phone wins hearts online: 'It's never about the quality' HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.