Watch: Mumbai woman captures grandparents’ pure joy at seeing the sea for the first time

Social media is often filled with videos of young couples chasing sunsets, beaches, and picture-perfect holidays. But a recent viral video has shifted attention to a far quieter, more touching moment- an elderly couple seeing the sea for the first time. Divya Tawde shared the heartwarming video on Instagram. (@shortgirlthingss/Instagram)

Shared on Instagram by Divya Tawde (@shortgirlthingss), the video captures her grandparents as they finally see the sea for the first time.

Rather than dramatic reactions, what unfolds is a series of soft, intimate moments that viewers found deeply moving.

“It wasn’t about a trip or a beach. It was about taking them to see something they had only heard about all their lives,” the caption of the post reads.

Also Read: Couple’s Taj Mahal photo captured on a basic phone wins hearts online: 'It's never about the quality' A quiet moment of awe: The video captures the elderly couple slowly stepping into the seawater, their expressions calm and content as waves touch their feet.

Dressed in an orange saree and a white dhoti, they appear quietly happy, their happiness expressed not through loud excitement but through gentle smiles.

At one point, they hold each other’s hands and pause, releasing a quiet sigh that reflects awe.

“Watching them touch the water and do namaskar was a reminder of how pure faith looks. Some moments that stay in the heart forever,” the caption of the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.