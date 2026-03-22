Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant enjoy late-night drive on Mumbai's Sea Link in top-down Rolls-Royce. Watch

A video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant enjoying a late-night drive on Mumbai’s iconic Sea Link has gone viral. The clip captures the couple cruising in style in a white, top-down Rolls-Royce. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand ceremony in July 2024. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Instagram page @ambani_update shared the video along with a brief caption. “Anant & Radhika redefining romance on Mumbai’s iconic sea link,” the caption reads.

The clip opens with an on-screen text that reads, “Anand and Radhika enjoying a late-night drive at the sea link.” In the video, Anant is seen behind the wheel, while Radhika is seen sitting beside him. At one point, the couple is also seen looking at the camera.

Watch the video here.

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About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who also have twins Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant and has a sister named Anjali Merchant.

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in July 2024. They have been friends and part of the same social circle since they were young.

Speculation about their relationship first gained traction in 2018 after a photo of the two twinning in green outfits surfaced online. Over time, Radhika’s presence at Ambani family events further fuelled interest.

The couple made their relationship official in 2022 with a private roka ceremony, followed by a grand engagement in 2023. Their wedding, held on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai, was one of the most talked-about events of the year.

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The celebrations spanned multiple days and locations. The festivities kicked off with a three-day party at the Ambani family’s Jamnagar estate, followed by a European cruise and private celebrations in London. The wedding itself took place in Mumbai and was preceded by a slew of pre-wedding functions like the sangeet night, mehendi, haldi and more.

The ceremony was attended by Bollywood A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, along with global figures like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.