Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant enjoy late-night drive on Mumbai's Sea Link in top-down Rolls-Royce. Watch
A video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in a top-down Rolls-Royce has gone viral on social media.
A video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant enjoying a late-night drive on Mumbai’s iconic Sea Link has gone viral. The clip captures the couple cruising in style in a white, top-down Rolls-Royce.
Instagram page @ambani_update shared the video along with a brief caption. “Anant & Radhika redefining romance on Mumbai’s iconic sea link,” the caption reads.
The clip opens with an on-screen text that reads, “Anand and Radhika enjoying a late-night drive at the sea link.” In the video, Anant is seen behind the wheel, while Radhika is seen sitting beside him. At one point, the couple is also seen looking at the camera.
Watch the video here.
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About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who also have twins Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant and has a sister named Anjali Merchant.
The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in July 2024. They have been friends and part of the same social circle since they were young.
Speculation about their relationship first gained traction in 2018 after a photo of the two twinning in green outfits surfaced online. Over time, Radhika’s presence at Ambani family events further fuelled interest.
The couple made their relationship official in 2022 with a private roka ceremony, followed by a grand engagement in 2023. Their wedding, held on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai, was one of the most talked-about events of the year.
(Also Read: Isha Ambani looks stunning at the Oscars red carpet with husband Anand Piramal)
The celebrations spanned multiple days and locations. The festivities kicked off with a three-day party at the Ambani family’s Jamnagar estate, followed by a European cruise and private celebrations in London. The wedding itself took place in Mumbai and was preceded by a slew of pre-wedding functions like the sangeet night, mehendi, haldi and more.
The ceremony was attended by Bollywood A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, along with global figures like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More