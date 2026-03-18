Nita Ambani’s ultra-sweet moment with toddler wins hearts: ‘She’s so cute’

Nita Ambani interacted with students during her visit to the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on March 16. In one particularly sweet moment, she took a toddler into her arms and played with her, easily slipping from humanitarian into grandma mode. Nita Ambani played with a toddler during her visit to KIIT, Odisha

Why was Nita Ambani at KIIT? Nita Ambani, the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, visited the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on March 16. She was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate and received the prestigious Humanitarian Award 2025 by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) during her visit.

According to Kalinga TV, Mrs Ambani was originally scheduled to spend just two hours at the institute. However, she ended up spending eight hours there as she interacted with faculty and students. She also watched cultural performances and danced with students.

Nita Ambani plays with toddler During her visit to the KIIT campus, Nita Ambani interacted with students of KIIT International School as well. Videos shared online show the school students, dressed in blue uniforms, welcoming the billionaire philanthropist to their midst.

At one point, she approached a little girl who was in her teacher’s arms. Nita Ambani quickly slipped into grandma mode as she approached the little girl and took her into her own arms. “Oh wow, come here. Baby coming? Coming, coming, coming,” she gushed as she held the girl.

A video shared online shows her gushing over the toddler. “You know I also have four little babies,” said Nita Ambani. “She’s so cute. What’s her name?” she asked. She was informed that the little girl is called Mishti.

Nita Ambani is a grandmother to four — her elder son Akash Ambani has two children with his wife Shloka, while her daughter Isha Ambani Piramal is also a mother to twins. Ever the doting grandmother, she has been spotted playing with her grandkids on multiple occasions.

Notably, during a November 2025 public appearance at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, Nita Ambani carried a Hermès handbag adorned with four gem-encrusted charms arranged as “AKPV” — which are initials of her grandchildren’s names. The AKPV stood for Aadiya, Krishna, Prithvi and Veda, Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s four grandchildren.

(Also read: Nita Ambani carries gem-encrusted ‘AKPV’ charms on Hermes bag at WPL auction 2026 in Delhi)