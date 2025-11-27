What the gem-encrusted ‘AKPV’ charms on Nita Ambani’s Hermes bag stand for

Nita Ambani arrived at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction in Delhi on Thursday alongside Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur, drawing immediate attention not just for MI’s presence but for a detail on her arm candy. Nita Ambani often incorporates personal elements into her luxury accessories.(Instagram)

Nita Ambani carried a Hermès handbag adorned with four gem-set charms arranged as “AKPV”, a personalised tribute that has quickly become a talking point online.

The initials stand for Aaditya, Krishna, Prithvi and Veda, Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s four grandchildren. The customised charms have sparked interest among fashion watchers, many noting how the Ambani matriarch often incorporates personal elements into her luxury accessories.

High-intensity bidding at the WPL 2026 auction

Beyond the style moment, the WPL 2026 auction itself delivered a high-energy session, with franchises battling to secure top Indian talent and rising stars.

UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to bring back Kiran Navgire for ₹60 lakh, blocking a bid from Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Navgire has been in blistering form, recently smashing the fastest women’s T20 century — a 34-ball ton for Maharashtra — cementing her reputation as one of India’s most destructive hitters.

Delhi Capitals shored up their squad with two key buys. They reclaimed pace sensation Sree Charani for ₹1.30 crore after her standout World Cup run, where she picked 14 wickets in nine matches at 27.64. In T20Is, she has impressed equally with 10 wickets in five games at an average of 14.80, including a four-for.

DC also added India off-spinner Sneh Rana for ₹50 lakh. A member of India’s World Cup-winning team, Rana brings control and experience, with 24 wickets in 29 T20Is and best figures of 3/9.

Gujarat Giants used their RTM advantage to retain Bharti Fulmali for ₹70 lakh, holding off interest from Mumbai Indians. Fulmali has played two T20Is for India and is seen as a strong middle-order prospect.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru strengthened their attack by signing left-arm spinner Radha Yadav for ₹65 lakh. Radha, also a World Cup winner, has a strong T20I record with 103 wickets in 89 matches at 19.09, including two four-wicket hauls.

In a surprise outcome, former RCB batter S Meghana, part of their 2024–25 title-winning squad, went unsold. Meghana has represented India in both ODIs and T20Is, scoring 114 ODI runs with a fifty and 258 T20I runs at an average of 18.42, but did not attract bids this season.

(With PTI inputs)