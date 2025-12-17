Messi performs aarti with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant before touring Vantara

Global football icon Lionel Messi performed aarti and took part in traditional Hindu rituals during his visit to Vantara, the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, where he was hosted by Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant. Lionel Messi visited Anant Ambani’s Vantara in Jamnagar.(X/@ANI)

Visuals shared by news agency ANI on X show the FIFA World Cup winner participating in ceremonial proceedings at the centre. In one image, Messi is seen standing barefoot inside a temple complex, holding a thali during aarti alongside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Another photograph shows Messi bowing his head at the shrine. A separate group picture features Messi with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, posing with Anant Ambani and others against a backdrop adorned with marigold garlands and temple bells.

Take a look at the images below:

Messi’s Vantara visit

In a statement to ANI, Vantara said Messi participated in Nariyal Utsarg and Matka Phod, traditional rituals symbolising goodwill and auspicious beginnings. “The ceremony concluded with chants for peace and well-being, underscoring the shared values that align Vantara’s mission with Messi’s global legacy,” the statement read.

It added that Messi, who leads the Leo Messi Foundation focused on social causes, education, healthcare and children’s welfare, expressed a sense of alignment with Vantara’s purpose and appreciation for its vision of compassionate, science-driven animal care.

In another post, ANI quoted Vantara as saying that initiatives at the centre traditionally begin by seeking blessings in accordance with Sanatana Dharma, and Messi’s participation reflected this cultural ethos. During the visit, he also observed wildlife, interacted with caregivers and conservation teams, and took part in a Maha Aarti, including Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek, offering prayers for world peace and unity.

Messi’s India tour

Messi’s India trip began in Kolkata, followed by stops in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, before concluding at Vantara in Jamnagar. The journey had a chaotic beginning in Kolkata after angry fans ripped up seats and threw items towards the pitch at the stadium. But his visits to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi passed off smoothly, with fans sharing their delight at seeing the football star online and in media interviews.