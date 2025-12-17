Lionel Messi hugs Anant Ambani, performs traditional rituals during Vantara visit

Global football legend Lionel Messi visited Vantara with Anant Ambani, the founder of the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre. In the videos and pictures that have gone viral on social media, the FIFA World Cup winner is seen not only watching various animals but also performing traditional rituals. There’s also one photo where he and Anant Ambani are seen hugging each other. Anant Ambani hugging Lionel Messi (L). Messi bowing in front of an idol (R). (X/@ANI)

In a statement to ANI, the centre said, “At Vantara, Lionel Messi participated in Nariyal Utsarg and Matka Phod, traditional rituals symbolising goodwill and auspicious beginnings. The ceremony concluded with chants for peace and well-being, underscoring the shared values that align Vantara’s mission with Messi’s global legacy.”

It continued, “Messi, who leads the Leo Messi Foundation dedicated to social causes, education, healthcare and children’s welfare worldwide, expressed a deep sense of alignment with Vantara’s purpose and appreciation for its vision of compassionate, science driven care for animals.”

The statement shared by ANI on X is accompanied by several pictures, including a photo of the duo embracing.

In another tweet, citing a statement by Vantara, ANI posted, “Global football icon Lionel Messi made a special visit to Vantara. At the centre, initiatives traditionally begin with seeking blessings in accordance with Sanatana Dharma. Messi’s visit reflected this cultural ethos as he participated in traditional Hindu rituals, observed wildlife and interacted with caregivers and conservation teams. His engagements during the visit reflected the humility and humanitarian values for which he is widely recognised, and highlighted the warm bond and friendship he shares with Anant Ambani, rooted in a shared commitment to wildlife conservation.”

The news agency continued, “Messi, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, was welcomed in grand traditional style with vibrant folk music, a showering of flowers symbolising blessings and purity of intent, and a ceremonial aarti. The football legend also participated in a Maha Aarti at the temple, including Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek, offering prayers for world peace and unity in keeping with India’s timeless ethos of reverence for all living beings.”

Lionel Messi’s India tour:

The Argentinian footballer first landed in Kolkata, where chaotic scenes marred his visit. Next, he visited Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. He concluded his trip with a tour of Vantara in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, where he was hosted by Anant Ambani and his wife Radhike Merchant.