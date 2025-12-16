First visuals of Lionel Messi after visiting Anant Ambani’s Vantara in Jamnagar

Football icon Lionel Messi departed from Jamnagar Airport following his visit to Anant Ambani’s Vantara, a wildlife rescue and conservation centre near the city. News agency ANI shared visuals on Instagram showing Messi along with fellow Argentine stars Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul travelling in a tight security convoy. The visuals captured the footballers leaving Jamnagar amid heightened security arrangements. Lionel Messi visited Anant Ambani’s Vantara in Jamnagar and later left the city amid tight security arrangements.(Instagram/ani_trending)

Watch the clip here:

Earlier, ANI had also shared visuals on X showing the arrival of the football superstars in Jamnagar.

Take a look here at the clip:

Stay at Vantara hosted by Anant Ambani

During their brief halt in Gujarat, Anant Ambani hosted Messi, Suárez and De Paul at Vantara. The wildlife rescue and conservation centre has drawn international attention for its focus on animal welfare and conservation.

High profile interaction in New Delhi

The Jamnagar stop took place soon after the conclusion of the New Delhi event. Messi’s visit to Delhi added another notable chapter to his India tour. On Monday, the Argentine legend attended an event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley.

During the interaction, Jay Shah presented Indian cricket team jerseys to Messi, Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Messi was given the iconic jersey number 10, Suárez received number 9 and De Paul was presented with number 7, each jersey bearing the respective player’s name. Shah also extended an invitation to Messi for the upcoming T20 World Cup and presented him with a ticket to the tournament.

Mixed scenes across The India Tour

Before arriving in Delhi, Messi had participated in events across Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. While the tour generated immense enthusiasm nationwide, the Kolkata leg witnessed chaotic scenes. At the Salt Lake Stadium event on Saturday, fans who had paid high ticket prices reportedly became agitated after Messi left the venue earlier than expected.