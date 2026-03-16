Isha Ambani looks stunning at the Oscars red carpet with husband Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at the Oscars red carpet in Los Angeles on March 15. The billionaire heiress attended the 2026 Academy Awards with her husband Anand Piramal and posed for photographers on the red carpet. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman (REUTERS)

For her appearance at the 98th Academy Awards, Isha Ambani wore a vintage Valentino gown which she paired with a diamond choker and diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. The strapless black and cream gown with floral embroidery belongs to the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2006-2007 collection.

Although she has attended the Met Gala in New York several times---most recently in 2025---this is Ambani's first appearance at the Oscars. Ahead of the Oscars, she had visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The meeting aimed to bring together the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

(Also read: Lauren Sanchez reacts to Isha Ambani revealing she wore mom Nita Ambani’s jaw-dropping diamonds to Met Gala)

Who is Isha Ambani? Isha Ambani is the daughter of India's richest man, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Nita Ambani. She married Anand Piramal in December 2018. The couple welcomed twins in 2022.

She is actively involved in Reliance Industries, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate founded by her grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani. Isha Ambani serves as Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. She is also part of the executive leadership teams at Reliance Jio, Reliance Foundation, Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

About the Oscars 2026 The 98th Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Comedian Conan O’Brien is back for a second year to host the ceremony.

The Oscars double as an evening to honor the best films from the previous year and a glamorous parade of fashion.

The glitzy celebration, Hollywood's most over-the-top gala of the year, took place as the U.S. wages war on Iran.

Security was tight in and around the ceremony. Organizers said they were working closely with the FBI and Los Angeles police after a federal warning of a possible Iranian threat against California, though authorities have cited no specific or credible danger to the Academy Awards. Attendees had to cross through several traffic checkpoints and go through metal detectors to make their way into the event.

(With inputs from agencies)