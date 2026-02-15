Take a tour of Antilia, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's '$2 billion’ family home with extraordinary view, Indian decor

While the towering silhouette of Antilia has long been a fixture of the Mumbai skyline, a rare glimpse inside the residence has recently captivated the public. A video, shared by celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor on February 14, offers an intimate look at Antilia’s interior, blending the grandeur of a palace with the warmth of a family home. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia is famous in India and the world. And it is easy to see why. A new video of the home featuring Nita Ambani is out. (Instagram/ Mickey Contractor)

The footage was captured during the wedding festivities of Vikram Salgaocar, the nephew of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. In the video, while Nita dazzled in a traditional orange and gold saree and exquisite emerald and diamond jewellery, it was the seamless transition between Antilia's opulent living spaces and lush outdoor terraces that stole the spotlight.

A masterclass in modern Indian luxury Antilia can be described as a masterclass in modern luxury with a traditional Indian soul. The grand Mumbai home is defined by its massive, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, which provide panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the city's skyline. In the video shared by Mickey Contractor, the residence is seen bathed in the soft glow of golden hour, highlighting several key design elements.

The reflective marble floors amplify the natural light, making the expansive rooms feel infinite, while the maximalist-chic decor aesthetic blends intricate Indian craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. The focal points are massive, multi-tiered crystal chandeliers hanging from extra-high ceilings, and walls that are adorned with a gallery of traditional Indian paintings. The living areas open directly onto serene terraces featuring well-maintained lawns and potted trees — a rare touch of nature in a high-rise setting.