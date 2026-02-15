Take a tour of Antilia, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's '$2 billion’ family home with extraordinary view, Indian decor
Ambani family's Antilia resembles a private palace more than a home. Its floor-to-ceiling glass walls offer breathtaking views of the Mumbai skyline and sea.
While the towering silhouette of Antilia has long been a fixture of the Mumbai skyline, a rare glimpse inside the residence has recently captivated the public. A video, shared by celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor on February 14, offers an intimate look at Antilia’s interior, blending the grandeur of a palace with the warmth of a family home. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world
The footage was captured during the wedding festivities of Vikram Salgaocar, the nephew of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. In the video, while Nita dazzled in a traditional orange and gold saree and exquisite emerald and diamond jewellery, it was the seamless transition between Antilia's opulent living spaces and lush outdoor terraces that stole the spotlight.
A masterclass in modern Indian luxury
Antilia can be described as a masterclass in modern luxury with a traditional Indian soul. The grand Mumbai home is defined by its massive, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, which provide panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the city's skyline. In the video shared by Mickey Contractor, the residence is seen bathed in the soft glow of golden hour, highlighting several key design elements.
The reflective marble floors amplify the natural light, making the expansive rooms feel infinite, while the maximalist-chic decor aesthetic blends intricate Indian craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. The focal points are massive, multi-tiered crystal chandeliers hanging from extra-high ceilings, and walls that are adorned with a gallery of traditional Indian paintings. The living areas open directly onto serene terraces featuring well-maintained lawns and potted trees — a rare touch of nature in a high-rise setting.
More about Antilia
Named after a mythical island in the Atlantic, Antilia is much more than a home; it is a vertical marvel. The building with 27 floors, and 4,00,000 square feet total area is ‘valued at over $2 billion’, as per an August 30, 2025 report on Archidust.com. The building is engineered to withstand a magnitude 8 earthquake and is packed with amenities that rival five-star resorts.
Beyond the living quarters, the mansion reportedly includes six floors of parking, capable of housing 168 luxury cars, a private 50-seat movie theatre, a spa, and three rooftop helipads. What's more? Every floor is reportedly constructed with the height of an average two-story building, and no two floors share the same layout or materials.
Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist passionate about all things beautiful and meaningful. With a career spanning over a decade, she has covered pop culture, fashion, health, wellness, fitness, art, decor, gender, parenting, mental health, and travel since 2012. When she's not chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, you can find her immersed in nature. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, she's always on the lookout for the next big trend, whether it's in fitness, fashion, design, or wellness, using her platform to spark conversations. In her downtime, she's likely sipping matcha, practising yoga, trying out new cafes or getting lost in the beauty and tranquillity of nature.Read More