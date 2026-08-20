Should you take hot or cold showers in monsoon? Doctor settles the dilemma, reveals pros and cons

While both hot and cold showers have their benefits, they also come with alarming disadvantages that may outweigh them. Here are some listed by the physician:

Dr Ganesh Viswanathan, a consultant in the Department of Internal Medicine at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, helped to resolve the dilemma over bathing temperature during the rainy season by outlining the pros and cons.

The monsoon can feel oppressive. One moment, a heavy downpour causes the temperature to drop sharply, leaving you feeling cold; the next, you are sweating in the sticky humidity . This raises an everyday question: should you take a hot or cold shower during the rainy season? ALSO READ: Red, watery eyes during monsoon? Ophthalmologist shares 5 common infections you should watch out for

Pros and cons of cold shower Pros: Feels refreshing during hot and humid weather.

May temporarily boost circulation. Cons: Temperatures fluctuate quickly during the monsoon. Taking a sudden cold shower can lower the core body temperature quickly, which is likely to put temporary stress on the immune system.

May not remove accumulated oil, sweat, and dirt as effectively.

Residue left on the skin may lead to acne or fungal infections during humid weather. What is the solution?

The ideal monsoon shower temperature actually is somewhere between the two extremes. Dr Viswanathan recommended choosing lukewarm water, referring to it as the ‘Goldilocks’ option, as it is not too hot or too cold.

"'Goldilocks' water – lukewarm water is definitely the answer. The ‘Goldilocks’ water is lukewarm because it is neither too hot nor too cold. It is warm enough to effectively dissolve stubborn dirt, sweat, and bacteria, but cool enough to leave the natural body moisture barrier intact."

Lukewarm water keeps your skin barrier safe as it is not too hot, preventing the risk of stripping away the protective oils. It also adequately cleans your skin. During the humid monsoon, it is important that you choose a balanced temperature in order to prevent dryness and irritation, along with keeping the skin clean and comfortable.

Quick monsoon shower rules to keep skin and hair healthy Along with choosing the right water temperature, a few simple shower habits can help protect your skin and hair during the humid monsoon season. Here are some practical rules advised by the physician: