Why do you keep waking up to pee at night? Urologist warns about possible enlarged prostate

As men age, the prostate gland may gradually increase in size. Dr Sharma called this condition, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia BPH), non-cancerous, but it can affect urination by obstructing the normal flow of urine.

Dr Aditya K Sharma, director and head of department – urology, uro-oncology and kidney transplant at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Lucknow, cautioned that, particularly in men, frequent nighttime urination may be associated with a prostate problem, such as an enlarged prostate.

It can be a major annoyance when your uninterrupted sleep is disturbed by the urge to urinate, forcing you to make frequent trips to the bathroom. This should not be normalised. Frequent nighttime urination, medically known as nocturia, should not always be dismissed as an inevitable part of ageing, as it may sometimes point to an underlying health condition. ALSO READ: Ankles swelling in the evening? Urologist explains why it may signal kidney problems

Dr Sharma explained, “When an enlarged prostate partially blocks the urethra, the bladder may need to work harder to empty itself. Over time, this can contribute to increased urinary frequency and urgency. A man may wake up several times at night even when he has not consumed excessive amounts of fluid."

So obstruction can place stress on the bladder and make the urge to urinate occur more frequently. Because of this, people may wake up several times during the night to use the bathroom, even if he has not drunk too much water before bed.

Other urinary symptoms to watch for Prostate-related urinary problems generally do not appear as nocturia alone. Other possible signs, as per the expert, include:

A weaker urine stream

Difficulty starting urination

Urine flow that repeatedly stops and starts

Straining while urinating

Dribbling after urination

A sensation that the bladder has not emptied completely Does nighttime urination always mean an enlarged prostate? The doctor clarified, denying that nocturia can have several causes besides an enlarged prostate. These may include excessive fluid consumption in the evening, caffeine, alcohol, an overactive bladder, urinary tract infections, diabetes, certain medications, and increased urine production at night.

He added, “Sleep problems can also play a role — some people wake for another reason and then use the bathroom because they are already awake.”

What should you do if you regularly wake up to urinate? The urologist suggested monitoring the pattern of your symptoms. He said, “How many times are you waking? Are you passing a large or small amount of urine? Has your urine stream changed? Do you have urgency during the day? Do you feel that your bladder is not completely empty?”

These details can help a urologist understand whether the problem may involve the prostate, bladder, urinary tract, or another underlying condition.

Depending on the symptoms, evaluation may include a urine test, blood tests, an ultrasound, an assessment of urinary flow, and a prostate evaluation. Treatment is then selected according to the cause and severity of the symptoms rather than simply treating nighttime urination itself.

When should you see a prostate specialist? The urologist suggests people seek medical advice if they are repeatedly waking up to urinate and have a weak stream, difficulty starting urination, urgency, dribbling, or incomplete bladder emptying.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.