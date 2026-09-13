Garba-dandiya classes begin in Delhi: What would you pay to perfect pace and dance moves? Here's were to learn in NCR

With Navratri just a few weeks away, Delhiites are making every moment count to ace the fast-paced moves and turns of dandiya and garba. Across the city, dance studios and cultural groups have started conducting classes and workshops, catering to every age bracket and level, from beginners to experienced dancers, looking to perfect their spins before the festive spirit sets in. Delhiites, it's time to enrol in garba-dandiya classes ahead of Navratri festivities. (Photo: Generated using Gemini AI for representational purposes only)

Dance teachers and workshop conductors share that it actually takes at least a month to be able to learn and perform the high-stamina, fast-paced, cardio-like sequences for hours at the end when the garba-dandiya nights finally arrive.

The formats are as varied as the price tags. While some organisers are offering free introductory sessions, month-long courses cost up to ₹5,000. Shorter intensives featuring popular instructors can set participants back by ₹2,500 to ₹3,000.

How much time and money are you willing to shell out to get yourself ready for garba and dandiya nights this festive season?