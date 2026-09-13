'Name it when you use it, not when you get caught': Internet slams Ralph Lauren for using zardozi without credits

On September 12, the official Instagram handle of Ralph Lauren posted the pictures of the outfit along with a close-up shot of the embroidery with the caption, “Draped with shimmering silk-viscose and scattered with hand-applied embellishments, an eveningwear gown from #RalphLaurenSpring2027 makes a cinematic statement.”

Ralph Lauren unveiled their Spring 2027 collection at the New York Fashion Week this week. Among the many looks displayed on the runway, one was an evening-wear deep pink embroidered gown, and it is now being criticised for failing to give due credit to Indian craftsmanship.

Throughout Ralph Lauren's description, there is no mention of India or the craft. The embroidery in question here is zardozi, which originated in Persia at least 300 years ago, and was popularised in India during the Mughal rule.

Prakhar Rao Singh Chandel, a fashion designer, highlighted in an Instagram post that zardozi has been registered in Lucknow and six surrounding districts since 2013, and one lakh seventy-five thousand artisans work in that cluster. He also pointed out how the Instagram post shared by Ralph Lauren eloquently describes the cloth, but the handwork gets only one word — embellishments.

‘Name it when you use it. Not when you get caught.’ He further points out that the last slide of the same post quotes Ralph Lauren himself, saying he wanted each piece to feel as though it carries its own history and character. “Whose history? Whose character?” Prakhar questioned.

Calling out international brands for repeatedly stealing Indian craft and never giving due credit, only to later apologise when caught, he added, “We already know how this goes, because we watched it last year. Prada showed Kolhapuri-style sandals in Milan in June 2025, and the show notes called them leather sandals. India was named two days after the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce wrote to their board. That is the tactic. Say nothing, take the applause, produce the credit only once somebody forces you to. Name it when you use it. Not when you get caught.”