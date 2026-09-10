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New York Fashion Week 2026: The celebrity looks making a statement on Day 1

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 is officially underway, bringing together some of fashion’s biggest names. 

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 16:08:58 IST
By HT Correspondent
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As New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 kicked off on Wednesday with shows by Ralph Lauren, Coach, Oh Polly and Cult Gaia, among others, and a host of after-parties, here are some of the best celebrity looks spotted.

(L-R) BLACKPINK's Lisa and Anne Hathaway
(L-R) BLACKPINK's Lisa and Anne Hathaway

Pop singer Dua Lipa arrived in a sleeveless embellished top styled with flared trousers, pointed heels and diamond jewellery.

Actor Anne Hathaway flaunted her baby bump in a strapless lavender gown, completing the look with a bold red lip.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made a statement in a strapless, corset-style lace ensemble featuring daring cut-outs, paired with pointed heels.

Actor Cynthia Erivo mixed sharp tailoring with playful details in a Napoleon-style jacket, straight-fit trousers and a stylish cap, accessorising with stacks of rings and a statement manicure.

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/New York Fashion Week 2026: The Celebrity Looks Making A Statement On Day 1
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