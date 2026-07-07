Anshula Kapoor's bridal look is a tribute to her late mother with a '42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta': Pics

She further shared, "On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first." Designed in collaboration with Tarun Tahiliani, Mohit Rai and Ruchi Krishna Styles, the ensemble brought together intricate Kashida embroidery, rich zari work, a Bandhani Gharchola dupatta as a tribute to the family she was marrying into, and delicate Phulkari borders honouring her Punjabi roots.

On July 7, Anshula took to Instagram to share a carousel of stunning bridal portraits along with the heartfelt story behind her wedding attire. "There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride – my mom's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it," she wrote.

Anshula Kapoor embraced timeless elegance for her wedding to longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, wearing a custom Tarun Tahiliani bridal ensemble that beautifully blended family heirlooms, regional craftsmanship and modern couture. At the heart of her look was a treasured 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta that once belonged to her late mother, making the outfit as emotional as it was exquisite. (Also read: Bride-to-be Anshula Kapoor stuns in Arpita Mehta's first-ever Patola-inspired lehenga for her mehendi with Rohan Thakkar )

The bridal lehenga was crafted in a romantic palette of antique rose, blush pink and muted gold, lending it a regal yet understated charm. The voluminous skirt featured intricate Kashida embroidery, rich zari work and delicate handwoven motifs inspired by traditional Indian textiles. A broad pink and gold embroidered border added grandeur, while the antique gold panels brought depth and a vintage appeal to the ensemble.

Jewellery, heirloom dupattas and beauty details Her blouse complemented the lehenga with dense embroidery and a flattering sweetheart neckline, richly embellished with metallic threadwork and intricate patterns. Layered over it was the heirloom gold tissue dupatta, draped gracefully over her head and shoulders.

Framed with shimmering zardozi embroidery, it added old-world elegance and immense sentimental value. She paired it with a second Bandhani Gharchola dupatta, paying tribute to the family she was marrying into, while the delicate Phulkari borders honoured her Punjabi roots.

Anshula completed her bridal look with magnificent traditional jewellery. She wore layered polki and emerald necklaces, including an elaborate choker and multiple long haar necklaces, paired with matching statement earrings, a classic maang tikka, stacked bangles, rings and ornate kaleere that enhanced the regal aesthetic. A traditional kamarbandh (waist belt) further accentuated the silhouette.

Keeping her beauty look timeless, she styled her hair in a sleek centre-parted bun tucked beneath the veil. Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, subtle smoky tones, feathered brows, rosy cheeks and a nude lip, allowing the craftsmanship of the ensemble to remain the focal point.