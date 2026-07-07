Anshula Kapoor's bridal look is a tribute to her late mother with a '42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta': Pics
Anshula Kapoor married Rohan Thakkar in a custom Tarun Tahiliani lehenga built around her late mother's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta. See pics.
Anshula Kapoor embraced timeless elegance for her wedding to longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, wearing a custom Tarun Tahiliani bridal ensemble that beautifully blended family heirlooms, regional craftsmanship and modern couture. At the heart of her look was a treasured 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta that once belonged to her late mother, making the outfit as emotional as it was exquisite. (Also read: Bride-to-be Anshula Kapoor stuns in Arpita Mehta's first-ever Patola-inspired lehenga for her mehendi with Rohan Thakkar )
Story behind Anshula Kapoor's bridal look
On July 7, Anshula took to Instagram to share a carousel of stunning bridal portraits along with the heartfelt story behind her wedding attire. "There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride – my mom's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it," she wrote.
She further shared, "On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first." Designed in collaboration with Tarun Tahiliani, Mohit Rai and Ruchi Krishna Styles, the ensemble brought together intricate Kashida embroidery, rich zari work, a Bandhani Gharchola dupatta as a tribute to the family she was marrying into, and delicate Phulkari borders honouring her Punjabi roots.
The bridal lehenga was crafted in a romantic palette of antique rose, blush pink and muted gold, lending it a regal yet understated charm. The voluminous skirt featured intricate Kashida embroidery, rich zari work and delicate handwoven motifs inspired by traditional Indian textiles. A broad pink and gold embroidered border added grandeur, while the antique gold panels brought depth and a vintage appeal to the ensemble.
Jewellery, heirloom dupattas and beauty details
Her blouse complemented the lehenga with dense embroidery and a flattering sweetheart neckline, richly embellished with metallic threadwork and intricate patterns. Layered over it was the heirloom gold tissue dupatta, draped gracefully over her head and shoulders.
Framed with shimmering zardozi embroidery, it added old-world elegance and immense sentimental value. She paired it with a second Bandhani Gharchola dupatta, paying tribute to the family she was marrying into, while the delicate Phulkari borders honoured her Punjabi roots.
Anshula completed her bridal look with magnificent traditional jewellery. She wore layered polki and emerald necklaces, including an elaborate choker and multiple long haar necklaces, paired with matching statement earrings, a classic maang tikka, stacked bangles, rings and ornate kaleere that enhanced the regal aesthetic. A traditional kamarbandh (waist belt) further accentuated the silhouette.
Keeping her beauty look timeless, she styled her hair in a sleek centre-parted bun tucked beneath the veil. Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, subtle smoky tones, feathered brows, rosy cheeks and a nude lip, allowing the craftsmanship of the ensemble to remain the focal point.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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