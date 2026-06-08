Dua Lipa keeps winning the wedding fashion game, picks sheer beach bridal look for post-wedding brunch in Sicily

The full-length ensemble, crafted from a breezy, sheer fabric and decorated with intricate floral embroidery, features a plunging V neckline, full-length bell sleeves with ruffle extensions, ruffled trims on the bust, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a train at the back. She wore a white bikini set underneath the dress to complete the ensemble.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner ’s wedding is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when it comes to the fashion. Following her custom Bottega Veneta ensemble, the singer stepped out for brunch in a delicate white lace dress, going fully beach-chic.

After exchanging vows at Sicily’s Villa Valguarnera, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner continued their wedding celebrations with a relaxed post-wedding brunch with friends and family. The couple hosted the brunch the morning following their wedding. For the occasion, they changed into relaxed clothing.

To finish the beachy bridal look, Lipa accessorised with the whimsical Chloé swan bag and layered gold jewellery, including two gold neck chains and delicate hoop earrings. Glowing in the flowing look, she kept the glam minimal and clean with a slicked-back ponytail, glossy pink lip shade, and on-fleek brows.

Meanwhile, Callum complemented her in a simple dual-toned, white-and-blue crew neck T-shirt, styled with a bucket hat, sunglasses, and a pair of dark blue bottoms.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding Dua and Callim officially married on Sunday, May 31, in a secret civil wedding in London, for which the musician wore a custom Schiaparelli couture. This weekend, they flew to Sicily with their friends to celebrate with a three-day Italian wedding extravaganza.

According to reports, the couple’s ceremony took place beneath the villa’s picturesque gazebo, where Elton John reportedly performed Your Song for the newlyweds, accompanied by piano. Guests then enjoyed a lavish reception curated by Michelin-starred chef Tony Lo Coco of I Pupi, featuring Sicilian favourites including anelletti alla Norma, panelle, crocchè, cassata, and cannoli.

After the wedding dinner wrapped, the celebration shifted into full party mode with sets from some of the biggest names in dance music, including Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Peggy Gou, who kept guests on the dance floor late into the evening. Other celebrities on the guest list include Charli XCX, George Daniel, Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Mark Ronson, and Grace Gummer.