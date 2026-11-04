Nita Ambani wears handwoven Ramavali saree, highlighting the spiritual and artistic heritage of Banaras at Reliance Deepawali Utsav

Nita Ambani was present at the Reliance Deepawali Utsav 2026 at the Jio World Centre, decked in a traditional ensemble that tied together spirituality and exuberance in a show of craftsmanship. Pictures of her were shared on Instagram by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on November 4. Check them out below.

Decoding Nita Ambani’s attire The founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation was dressed at the event in a stunning handwoven red Swadesh Ramavali saree crafted by master artisan Ajay Bhoj.

The striking vermillion red Banarasi silk weave features the chant “Shri Ram Jay Ram” intricately woven all over the body in a pattern inspired by traditional namavali scriptures (text garlands of holy names).

The border of the saree is embellished with heavy gold zari brocade work featuring ornate traditional floral designs. The pallu also has Om and divine footprints embroidered on it.

The saree was paired with a matching rich red silk blouse featuring fine diagonal gold patterns (jaal or boti work) and heavy brocade borders that wrap around the mid-length sleeves.

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About Nita Ambani’s jewellery Known for her statement jewellery, Nita Ambani wore a heavy, regal multi-layered necklace at the event. It is crafted with intricate gold work in a temple jewellery style, lavishly encrusted with uncut diamonds (polki) and framed with green emerald beads and dangling pearl drops at the fringe to break the monochromatic red tone of the drape.

She also wore matching oversized statement jhumkas, which accentuated the design motifs of the necklace, as well as stackable gold bangles and bracelets with a hint of red. She wore minimal makeup, with a small red bindi neatly tying up the look.