Nita Ambani wears handwoven Ramavali saree, highlighting the spiritual and artistic heritage of Banaras at Reliance Deepawali Utsav
Nita Ambani wore a red Banarasi silk saree with an intricately handwoven namavali pattern at the Reliance Deepawali Utsav 2026 at Jio World Centre.
Nita Ambani was present at the Reliance Deepawali Utsav 2026 at the Jio World Centre, decked in a traditional ensemble that tied together spirituality and exuberance in a show of craftsmanship. Pictures of her were shared on Instagram by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on November 4. Check them out below.
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Decoding Nita Ambani’s attire
The founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation was dressed at the event in a stunning handwoven red Swadesh Ramavali saree crafted by master artisan Ajay Bhoj.
The striking vermillion red Banarasi silk weave features the chant “Shri Ram Jay Ram” intricately woven all over the body in a pattern inspired by traditional namavali scriptures (text garlands of holy names).
The border of the saree is embellished with heavy gold zari brocade work featuring ornate traditional floral designs. The pallu also has Om and divine footprints embroidered on it.
The saree was paired with a matching rich red silk blouse featuring fine diagonal gold patterns (jaal or boti work) and heavy brocade borders that wrap around the mid-length sleeves.
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About Nita Ambani’s jewellery
Known for her statement jewellery, Nita Ambani wore a heavy, regal multi-layered necklace at the event. It is crafted with intricate gold work in a temple jewellery style, lavishly encrusted with uncut diamonds (polki) and framed with green emerald beads and dangling pearl drops at the fringe to break the monochromatic red tone of the drape.
She also wore matching oversized statement jhumkas, which accentuated the design motifs of the necklace, as well as stackable gold bangles and bracelets with a hint of red. She wore minimal makeup, with a small red bindi neatly tying up the look.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries. She is an educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, patron of arts and sports, and champion of women's and children’s rights. She is the first Indian to be elected an honorary trustee of the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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